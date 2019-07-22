Asia stocks trade lower; Shanghai to debut Nasdaq-style tech board

Stocks in Asia traded lower on Monday morning, as investors await the start of a Nasdaq-style technology board on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.36% in morning trade, with shares of convenience store chain Familymart dropping more than 2%. The Topix index also fell 0.41%.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition won a majority in the country's upper house of Parliament in elections on Sunday. That came as Japan remains embroiled in a trade dispute with South Korea.

"I hope with the election out of the way, Abe feels the pressure is off him to take a hard line," Richard Martin, managing director at IMA Asia, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.

"There is scope to come back to the table and renegotiate," Martin said. "Without that election pressure on him, i hope he can do it."

South Korea's Kospi traded largely flat as shares of chipmaker SK Hynix surged 2.34%. Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.17%.

The STAR market will start trading in Shanghai on Monday, when the first batch of 25 companies make their public debut later today. The IPOs were 1,695 times oversubscribed among retail investors, Reuters reported last Wednesday, setting the stage for a scramble in the secondary market when trading begins.