Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Apple, Micron & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

Goldman said it thinks that the excess memory chip inventory will be depleted faster than previously expected and that memory chip pricing could start to improve during the third quarter.

"We believe that Micron is the best stock to express our view, and we upgrade MU to Buy from Neutral. Investing in Micron at this stage of the cycle (DRAM contract prices are still falling) carries significant risks, in particular with the large amounts of inventory at the memory companies (as this can impact both cost structure and pricing). "

Read more about this call here.