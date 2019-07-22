Analysts urge caution as stocks on Shanghai's new Nasdaq-style tech board surge

People take pictures during an opening ceremony of the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech Innovation Board in Shanghai on July 22, 2019.

The first tranche of companies on China's new Nasdaq-style tech board started trading on Monday, with all the stocks seeing gains on their public debut.

Still, some are cautioning against jumping quickly into the action.

"I think this market, it needs to ... basically take a little bit of patience to develop," Eugene Qian, president of UBS Securities, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.

"For anything new in China, there is a tendency for retail-oriented markets like China to overly speculate," Qian said, adding that this would contribute to a "short-term bubble" that may not be sustainable.

The new technology board — the Science and Technology Innovation Board, or "STAR Market," which is operated by the Shanghai Stock Exchange — comes as China attempts to address investor concerns about market volatility and the lack of governance.

It's easier for firms to go public in the new STAR Market tech board, compared to listing on the Shanghai A-share market, as companies need to go through a registration instead of waiting for regulatory approval which could take longer.

"I think a lot of people are going to really be behind this," Gareth Nicholson, head of fixed income at Bank of Singapore, told CNBC on Monday. "This is gonna be pretty wild."