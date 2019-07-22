Analysts urge caution as stocks on Shanghai's new Nasdaq-style tech board surge

The U.S. will likely emerge the winner in a "cold currency war" that is heating up, an expert said.Currenciesread more
These box office numbers do not include the cost of production or marketing costs. They also don't count the billions in merchandising that Disney has made over the last...Entertainmentread more
Tariffs are the only instrument left for addressing China's systematic and excessive surpluses on its U.S. trades, writes Michael Ivanovitch.US Economyread more
In its latest attempt to build market credibility, China on Monday launched the Science and Technology Innovation Board, or "STAR Market," on which 25 companies were listed.China Economyread more
When Cathy Hsu and Tony Hsieh wanted to build an English language app for Chinese children, they decided to follow Facebook and Google's lead.Start-upsread more
Stocks in Asia traded lower on Monday afternoon, as a Nasdaq-style technology board on the Shanghai Stock Exchange marked its debut.Asia Marketsread more
Instagram began tests that hide "like" counts on posts. That means influencers who market products on Instagram will have to rely on different metrics to show success.Technologyread more
Peter Neupert worked for Microsoft and Amazon-backed Drugstore.com, where he got to know Jeff Bezos. He now advises start-ups.Technologyread more
The firing of the tear gas was the latest confrontation between police and protesters who have taken to the streets for over a month to fight a proposed extradition bill and...China Politicsread more
Last week shows that oil prices are not the indicator for Middle East tensions they once were, and worries about global demand and growing U.S. production has changed that...Market Insiderread more
Facebook Vice President David Marcus is the face of the company's Libra digital currency, but the original driving force was a 26-year-old female corporate-development...Technologyread more
The first tranche of companies on China's new Nasdaq-style tech board started trading on Monday, with all the stocks seeing gains on their public debut.
Still, some are cautioning against jumping quickly into the action.
"I think this market, it needs to ... basically take a little bit of patience to develop," Eugene Qian, president of UBS Securities, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.
"For anything new in China, there is a tendency for retail-oriented markets like China to overly speculate," Qian said, adding that this would contribute to a "short-term bubble" that may not be sustainable.
The new technology board — the Science and Technology Innovation Board, or "STAR Market," which is operated by the Shanghai Stock Exchange — comes as China attempts to address investor concerns about market volatility and the lack of governance.
It's easier for firms to go public in the new STAR Market tech board, compared to listing on the Shanghai A-share market, as companies need to go through a registration instead of waiting for regulatory approval which could take longer.
"I think a lot of people are going to really be behind this," Gareth Nicholson, head of fixed income at Bank of Singapore, told CNBC on Monday. "This is gonna be pretty wild."
Prior to their public debut, initial public offerings on the STAR Market saw an average over-subscription of about 1,700 times among retail investors, Reuters reported. In the first five days of a company's listing, no daily price limits will be placed. But after that period, a stock will be allowed to trade within a 20% range.
In comparison, listings elsewhere in China are subjected to a gain cap of 44% on their debut and limited to a 10% gain or loss thereafter.
J.P. Morgan's Chief China Economist and Head of China Equity Strategy, Haibin Zhu, urged investors to "focus on individual companies."
"You need to focus on the sector and the company itself, and make sure that they have decent or stable earnings outlook," Zhu told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Monday.
With the new stock board primarily aimed at domestic investors, opportunities for foreign participation will be minimal for now.
UBS Securities' Qian said foreign investors are likely to watch "with a lot of interest" but will likely "wait a little bit out."
Many of the stocks listed on the new tech board are similar to those on the Chinext in Shenzhen, which is already included by MSCI in its indexes, Qian said.
"I think there will be opportunities for long-term, value-driven ... international investors later on," he said.
Looking ahead, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said an index tracking the STAR Market will be launched on the 11th trading day following the debut of the 30th company on the board.
— CNBC's Evelyn Cheng, Yen Nee Lee and Reuters contributed to this report.