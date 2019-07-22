Cramer: Disney's stock 'is just an annuity stream'

"Whether it's this year or next year, the odds of another economic downturn are high — and growing," Warren says.Politicsread more
A group of gold miners stocks "BAANG" are better plays than mega-cap FAANG names, according to John Roque, technical analyst at Wolfe Research.Marketsread more
Equifax will give consumers a range of options for monitoring their credit or making claims of fraud or data misuse, part of a $425 million restitution fund.Technologyread more
Trade tensions that could lead to layoffs and a pullback from consumers are at the center of the recession case.Economyread more
The agreement between the White House and congressional Democrats would raise the debt ceiling for two years and permanently end the sequester.Politicsread more
Microsoft and OpenAI announced a new partnership to build artificial general intelligence to tackle more complex tasks than current AI.Technologyread more
There's a reason the film industry doesn't measure the success of modern movies against those of the past — movie ticket inflation isn't an exact science.Entertainmentread more
A US judge presiding over multidistrict litigation alleging J&J's talc baby powder causes ovarian cancer starts hearing from experts Monday.Health and Scienceread more
Air-conditioner maker Lennox International pointed to colder weather as a key reason for cutting guidance and underperforming in the second quarter.Marketsread more
Following a record breaking opening weekend for Disney's "The Lion King," CNBC's Jim Cramer said the company's stock is an "annunity stream" for investors.Investingread more
The Iranian Intelligence Ministry held a briefing on Monday where they announced the alleged spies were Iranian citizens but trained by the CIA.World Newsread more
Following a record breaking opening weekend for "The Lion King," CNBC's Jim Cramer said the Disney's stock is an insurance play for investors.
"Disney is just an annuity stream," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street" on Monday.
Disney's stock has been on a tear this year, climbing nearly 30%, on the back of announcing Disney's new streaming service, Disney+, and releasing several recording-breaking films. This past weekend, "The Lion King" earned an estimated $185 million in the U.S., the highest opening in July ever. The reimagining of the 1994 classic follows Disney's release of "Avengers: Endgame," which was crowned the highest-grossing film of all time.
"This movie machine is extraordinary," said Cramer. "There was not, that I saw, a good review of Lion King and it just didn't matter."
"The Lion King" broke records despite garnering a Rotten Tomatoes score of 55% from 260 reviews heading into opening weekend. Critics had mixed feelings about the movie, with some calling the film's musical numbers boring. The Rotten Tomatoes audience score was 89% on Sunday.
Cramer said Disney's stock can continue to rise as he wonders is the company's chief Bob Iger has "something up his sleeve" with the rollout of the company's streaming service later this year. "If Disney+, if ESPN+, if any one of those shows good news, Disney's stock can continue to go up," said Cramer.
Disney is well-liked on Wall Street, with 68% of analysts giving the stock a "buy" rating. Disney also pays a 1.25% dividend yield. An annuity is a type of investment which pays a fixed sum of money over a set period of time.