Cramer's lightning round: We remain very bearish on natural gas

Top Stories
Top Stories

Elizabeth Warren's recession scare appears long on fear, short on...

The Massachusetts senator's alarm-sounding on consumer debt neglects to measure it against the growth in the economy and the ability to pay.

Economyread more

Proving you deserve $20,000 from Equifax settlement will be...

Equifax will give consumers a range of options for monitoring their credit or making claims of fraud or data misuse, part of a $425 million restitution fund.

Technologyread more

White House, Congress strike a two-year debt ceiling and budget...

The deal between the White House and Democrats was earlier expected to raise the debt ceiling for two years and permanently end the sequester.

Politicsread more

Apple reportedly in talks to buy Intel's modem division for $1...

The deal could be announced as soon as next week, according to the report.

Technologyread more

President Trump met with tech CEOs on Monday to discuss Huawei...

President Donald Trump held "constructive" discussions on a range of economic issues including trade and national security issues.

Technologyread more

DeVos family profits soar after Trump tax reform bill

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and her family have seen their investments skyrocket since President Donald Trump started enacting pro-business policies. Meanwhile, DeVos...

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: TD Ameritrade,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 22.

Market Insiderread more

Real estate developer takes on Trump's immigration policy

The construction industry is heavily dependent on Hispanic and Latino workers, a workforce that diminished during the last housing crisis and has not come close to full...

Real Estateread more

Pence NH trip suddenly canceled to avoid meeting suspected drug...

Former NFL offensive lineman Jeff Hatch, who had previously been candid about his own struggles with opioid addiction and substance abuse, pleaded guilty Friday to a drug...

Politicsread more

Today: Dow, Trump tells congresswomen to apologize, and China's...

U.S. stock futures were indicating a higher Wall Street open and a possible reversal of recent negative trends.

Morning Briefread more

A technical analyst touts 'BAANG' stocks as antidote to 'fading...

A group of gold miners stocks, "BAANG," are better plays than mega-cap FAANG names, according to John Roque, technical analyst at Wolfe Research.

Marketsread more

T-Mobile bets Sprint merger is worth giving Dish a new lease on...

T-Mobile is choosing to move ahead with a merger with Sprint even though it will prop up Dish Network as a new, possibly disruptive fourth U.S. wireless competitor.

Technologyread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: We remain very bearish on natural gas

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Range Resources: "It's natural gas, natural gas liquids, and we remain very bearish on that. It's the weakest part of the entire petro-chain."

Guardant Health: "Well, you know, it's a little speculative, but it's gene-sequencing and I've been recommending all those stocks, whether it be Thermo Fisher or whether it be Danaher. "

Seattle Genetics: "Oh, wow. They had some great data last week. We had faith in them even from when we visited them about, I don't know, about half-dozen years ago in Seattle. Great quarter. Great information."

Main Street Capital Corp.: "I cannot count on this stock 'cause you can't tell what they really own. It's got a decent yield. ... Please, buy an index fund, [invest] first $10,000, and then we will do some speculation, but that is not what I'd like."

Zynebra Pharmaceuticals: No. Cannabinoids, special needs: If you want it, it's GW Pharma. Th'at's the way to play it. "

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO3:1703:17
Cramer's lightning round: We remain very bearish on natural gas
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

