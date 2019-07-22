Cramer's lightning round: We remain very bearish on natural gas

Range Resources: "It's natural gas, natural gas liquids, and we remain very bearish on that. It's the weakest part of the entire petro-chain."

Guardant Health: "Well, you know, it's a little speculative, but it's gene-sequencing and I've been recommending all those stocks, whether it be Thermo Fisher or whether it be Danaher. "

Seattle Genetics: "Oh, wow. They had some great data last week. We had faith in them even from when we visited them about, I don't know, about half-dozen years ago in Seattle. Great quarter. Great information."

Main Street Capital Corp.: "I cannot count on this stock 'cause you can't tell what they really own. It's got a decent yield. ... Please, buy an index fund, [invest] first $10,000, and then we will do some speculation, but that is not what I'd like."

Zynebra Pharmaceuticals: No. Cannabinoids, special needs: If you want it, it's GW Pharma. Th'at's the way to play it. "