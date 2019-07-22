Iranian officials say 17 alleged US spies captured, some sentenced to death

Skip Navigation
The US will likely win in a 'cold currency war,' says Pimco

The U.S. will likely emerge the winner in a "cold currency war" that is heating up, an expert said.

Disney bought Marvel for $4 billion in 2009. It's made $18.2...

These box office numbers do not include the cost of production or marketing costs. They also don't count the billions in merchandising that Disney has made over the last...

Iranian officials say 17 alleged US spies captured, some...

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry held a briefing on Monday where they announced the alleged spies were Iranian citizens but trained by the CIA.

Trump's choice: Yield to China or raise trade tariffs and pave...

Tariffs are the only instrument left for addressing China's systematic and excessive surpluses on its U.S. trades, writes Michael Ivanovitch.

'The Lion King' soars with $185 million opening weekend in the US

Three-quarters of FANG are about to report. Here's what to watch

Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet, a collective $2.3 trillion in market cap, are reporting in the coming week. Here's what to watch.

UK set for a new prime minister as Brexit chaos rolls on

The U.K. will find out who its next prime minister will be this week as voting within the U.K.'s ruling Conservative Party comes to a close.

Equifax reportedly nears deal to pay $700 million to settle data...

A settlement could reportedly come as soon as Monday.

China kicks off new Shanghai tech board in a bid to improve...

In its latest attempt to build market credibility, China on Monday launched the Science and Technology Innovation Board, or "STAR Market," on which 25 companies were listed.

What Facebook and Google taught this couple about building a...

When Cathy Hsu and Tony Hsieh wanted to build an English language app for Chinese children, they decided to follow Facebook and Google's lead.

Asia stocks slip as Shanghai debuts Nasdaq-style tech board

Stocks in Asia were lower on Monday, as shares on a new Nasdaq-style technology board on the Shanghai Stock Exchange skyrocketed on their debut day.

As Instagram tests its 'like' ban, influencers will have to shift...

Instagram began tests that hide "like" counts on posts. That means influencers who market products on Instagram will have to rely on different metrics to show success.

Iranian officials say 17 alleged US spies captured, some sentenced to death

  • The Iranian Intelligence Ministry held a briefing on Monday where they announced the alleged spies were Iranian citizens but trained by the CIA.
  • Some of those arrested have been sentenced to death, the Intelligence Ministry said.

Iranian officials said Monday that 17 people have been captured who were allegedly spies working for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry held a briefing on Monday where they announced the alleged spies were Iranian citizens but trained by the CIA.

Some of those arrested have been sentenced to death, the Intelligence Ministry said.

It was not immediately clear when they were arrested.

U.S. officials have not yet responded to the allegations. The Iranian government occasionally makes similar claims and it was not immediately possible to determine whether they are legitimate. The U.S. government never acknowledges CIA recruitment abroad.

