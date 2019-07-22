Parents, children disagree on when they'll be financially independent

When it comes to financial independence, it probably comes as no surprise that parents and children are not on the same page.

What is surprising is that young Americans anticipate being financially independent several years earlier than their parents expect them to.

Young Americans say they'll be financially independent by age 22. Meanwhile, their parents don't expect to cut the purse strings until their children are 25.

That's according to a recent survey from TD Ameritrade that looked at what young Americans ages 15 to 28 and parents ages 30 to 60 see for their financial futures.

The results also pointed to the ages — on average — at which young adults expect to reach key financial milestones.