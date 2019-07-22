Release tanker and crew immediately, Britain tells Iran

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Equifax, Vail Resorts,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Elizabeth Warren says 'warning lights are flashing' for the next...

"Whether it's this year or next year, the odds of another economic downturn are high — and growing," Warren wrote.

Politicsread more

Iranian officials say 17 alleged US spies captured, some...

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry held a briefing on Monday where they announced the alleged spies were Iranian citizens but trained by the CIA.

World Newsread more

Huawei reportedly helped North Korea build its wireless network

Documents leaked to The Washington Post revealed that Huawei secretly worked with the North Korean government on its wireless network.

Technologyread more

Equifax to pay potentially as much as $700 million in data breach...

Equifax will pay at least $575 million, and potentially as much as $700 million, to settle allegations over its massive over 2017 data breach, U.S. regulators said in a...

Technologyread more

This is how high Boeing could fly as it prepares to report...

Two traders say Boeing's on the path to recovery.

Trading Nationread more

Investors keep buying momentum stocks in a bet they are a 'sure...

CNBC's Mike Santoli breaks down the aggressive buying of "sure things" and shunning of cyclical and policy risk.

Trading Nationread more

Facebook user engagement keeps growing despite numerous scandals

Facebook has seen an increase in the median number of comments, likes and ads clicked by users on the service from January to July, according to Audience Insights, a Facebook...

Technologyread more

Goldman Sachs: The market is stuck, so buy earnings growers...

For investors hoping rate cuts would push the market higher, Goldman Sachs said stocks can't really go anywhere from here.

Marketsread more

Analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Apple, Micron & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday

Investingread more

Hollister's once-shuttered lingerie brand Gilly Hicks is staging...

Hollister is scaling its once-shuttered Gilly Hicks lingerie brand with new pop-up shops in malls, as Victoria's Secret still struggles to reach women with its overly sexy...

Retailread more

This is what Google's new phones will probably look like

New rendered photos of what the Google Pixel 4 probably looks like were published over the weekend.

Technologyread more
Politics

Release tanker and crew immediately, Britain tells Iran

In this undated photo issued Friday July 19, 2019, by Stena Bulk, showing the British oil tanker Stena Impero at unknown location, which is believed to have been captured by Iran.
Stena Bulk | AP

Britain called on Iran on Monday to release a British-flagged tanker and its crew immediately, describing the seizure of the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz as illegal.

Iranian Revolutionary Guards rappelled from helicopters and seized the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday in apparent retaliation for the British capture of an Iranian tanker two weeks earlier.

"The ship was seized under false and illegal pretenses and the Iranians should release it and its crew immediately," Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman told reporters.

"We do not seek confrontation with Iran but it is unacceptable and highly escalatory to seize a ship going about legitimate business through internationally recognized shipping lanes."

May was chairing a meeting of Britain's COBR emergency response committee and foreign minister Jeremy Hunt is expected to make a statement to parliament later on Monday to face criticism that British naval vessels should have escorted the ship.

The spokesman said emergency committee meeting was discussing ways of strengthening reassurance and monitoring for commercial shipping.