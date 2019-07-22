Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: TD Ameritrade, Whirlpool, Acadia Pharmaceuticals and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

TD Ameritrade gained nearly 2% in after-hours trading before losing those gains and falling a fraction of 1%. The financial services company reported third-quarter results that beat estimates and announced its CEO Tim Hockey will leave the company in 2020. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.04 on revenue of $1.49 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected earnings per share of 97 cents on revenue of $1.47 billion.

Whirlpool rose 4.8% — then reversed those gains, falling more than 1% — following the release of the home appliance manufacturer's second-quarter earnings. The company reported adjusted earnings of $4.01 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion, topping analysts' expectations of earnings per share of $3.71 on revenue of $5.03 billion, according to Refinitiv. Whirlpool also raised its 2019 guidance and now expects ongoing diluted earnings per share of $14.75 to $15.50, versus the $14.81 estimated. The company also announced Monday morning it would be recalling tumble dryers in the United Kingdom due to safety concerns.

Shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals dropped more than 13% after the company announced that one of its medicines for patients with schizophrenia failed in a late-stage clinical trial.

Cadence Design Systems fell 3.5% despite reporting second-quarter earnings that beat estimates. The design software and systems maker reported adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents on revenue of $580 million. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 53 cents on revenue of $580 million.

Intel and Apple ticked up 1.6% and 0.2%, respectively, after the Wall Street Journal reported that Apple is in advanced talks to acquire Intel's smartphone-modem chip business. The two companies discussed the acquisition in April, but stopped when Apple said it would buy Qualcomm's modem chips. The Journal said Monday the deal could be worth as much as $1 billion and could be reached as early as next week. Qualcomm fell 2.4% on the report.