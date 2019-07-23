UBS reports best second-quarter in nine years but warns against 'sharp drop' in interest rates

UBS announced a net profit of $1.4 billion for the second quarter of 2019. This compared to a net profit of 1.28 billion Swiss francs ($1.29 billion) in the second quarter of 2018.

The Swiss-lender announced that this is the highest second-quarter net profit since 2010. The profit boost comes in despite declines in both its investment bank and wealth management divisions.

Here are some key highlights for the quarter:

Operating income hit $7.5 billion versus $7.6 billion a year ago

Return on tangible equity stood at 11.9% versus 12% a year ago

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.3% versus 13.4% a year ago

"Overall, our goals remain unchanged: to deliver sustainable and profitable long-term growth while investing in our businesses and providing attractive shareholder returns," Sergio Ermotti, chief executive officer of UBS said in a statement Tuesday.