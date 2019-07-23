UBS reports best second-quarter in nine years but warns against 'sharp drop' in interest rates

UBS announced a net profit of $1.4 billion for the second quarter of 2019.Earningsread more
UBS announced a net profit of $1.4 billion for the second quarter of 2019. This compared to a net profit of 1.28 billion Swiss francs ($1.29 billion) in the second quarter of 2018.
The Swiss-lender announced that this is the highest second-quarter net profit since 2010. The profit boost comes in despite declines in both its investment bank and wealth management divisions.
Here are some key highlights for the quarter:
"Overall, our goals remain unchanged: to deliver sustainable and profitable long-term growth while investing in our businesses and providing attractive shareholder returns," Sergio Ermotti, chief executive officer of UBS said in a statement Tuesday.
UBS, however, saw a decline in its global wealth management business compared to a year ago. The bank reported an operating profit of $886 million compared to over $1 billion in the second quarter of 2018.
Profits in its investment bank division also fell from a year ago. It registered an operating profit of $440 million in the second quarter for this year compared to $571 million a year ago.
UBS said that a return to monetary stimulus from various central banks could dent profits going forward. "A sharp drop in interest rates and expected rate cuts will continue to adversely affect net interest income compared with last year," UBS said.
However, the Swiss bank expects that a diversified business, stronger investor sentiment and higher market volatility will help offsetting impacts from changes to monetary policy.
In the first quarter of the year, UBS reported a 27% fall in net profit compared to the same period the year before, with the Swiss bank citing challenging market conditions. In March, UBS chief Sergio Ermotti told CNBC that despite the rally in global equity markets, revenues in the first quarter of 2019 was one of the worst in recent years.
Noting especially tough conditions outside the United States, Ermotti said investment banking revenues were down about a third compared to the euphoric first-quarter that kicked off 2018. Investment banking is a specific division of banking related to the creation of capital for other companies, governments and other entities.
The bank recently announced that it is cutting an extra $300 million from its 2019 costs after anticipating the fall in revenues. UBS shares are down more than 21% over a 12-month period.