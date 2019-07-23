Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Stocks rise as investors cheered strong quarterly numbers from companies like Coca-Cola and United Technologies.US Marketsread more
The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.Economyread more
Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.Investingread more
Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a month-long truce.Marketsread more
In advance of Amazon's earnings report on Thursday, Craig Johnson says the stock chart is pointing to big gains. Mark Tepper also likes the stock.Trading Nationread more
Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.Food & Beverageread more
New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.Europe Politicsread more
Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.Investingread more
Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.Investingread more
The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.Real Estateread more
Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday but one analyst at BMO is warning investors that Wall Street's estimates for the next quarter "are too high," especially for the company's operating income (OI).
"We think 3Q OI guidance will come in below consensus as we do not believe consensus properly reflects the fact that 3Q is often a heavy investment period and continued investment in one-day shipping," BMO analyst Daniel Salmon wrote in a note on Tuesday.
BMO expects that in its coming earnings report that Amazon will note about $850 million in spending for the third quarter, "related to the move to one-day shipping," Salmon said. Despite the caution, BMO told investors to buy "any pullback" in the stock if the forecast does come in lower than expected. The firm has an outperform rating on Amazon shares with a price target of $2,250.
"We continue to view Amazon as a structural Outperform due to the positive revenue mix shift of adding higher-margin businesses like AWS and advertising which we believe will support margin expansion over the long term," Salmon said.
– CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.