BlackRock upgrades European assets in anticipation of a 'decisively dovish' ECB

BlackRock has closed its "underweight" position in European equities and credit, and upgraded European government bonds to "overweight," in anticipation of a "decisively dovish" shift in policy from the European Central Bank (ECB).

Analysts with the world's largest asset manager anticipate that Thursday's monetary policy meeting will lay the foundations for the ECB to deploy a fresh stimulus package in the coming months, against a backdrop of a "stabilizing growth outlook and persistent inflation undershoots."

In a note published Tuesday, BlackRock's financial conditions indicator (FCI) highlighted a slow recovery in euro zone economic conditions since the debt crisis in 2011, and projected that stubbornly low inflation would twist the arm of the central bank into providing more stimulus in the coming months.

"The package we expect is not yet fully reflected in markets, in our view, and should help further ease financial conditions and support European assets," BlackRock analysts suggested.

"The ECB may outline its thinking at this week's policy meeting and take action later in the year. Measures could include further cuts to its already negative 0.4% deposit rate and a new round of purchases of financial assets including corporate bonds," the note added.

BlackRock has recently downgraded its global growth outlook on the back of macro uncertainty stoked by trade and geopolitical tensions. The growth outlook weakened primarily in the U.S. and China, the two combatants in a drawn out trade war, but steadied at below-trend levels in the euro zone.