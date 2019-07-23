BlackRock upgrades European assets in anticipation of a 'decisively dovish' ECB

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks rise after strong earnings from Coca-Cola and United...

Stocks rise as investors cheered strong quarterly numbers from companies like Coca-Cola and United Technologies.

US Marketsread more

IMF lowers global economic growth forecast again as 'downside'...

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.

Economyread more

One number in Tesla's earnings report will make or break the...

Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.

Investingread more

Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei, China buying ag...

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a month-long truce.

Marketsread more

Amazon looks ready for a 40% rally, says market watcher

In advance of Amazon's earnings report on Thursday, Craig Johnson says the stock chart is pointing to big gains. Mark Tepper also likes the stock.

Trading Nationread more

Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast after earnings beat, sending...

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.

Food & Beverageread more

Facebook and Amazon lead tech lobbying spend as antitrust...

New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.

Technologyread more

Brexit leader Boris Johnson wins race for UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.

Europe Politicsread more

Morgan Stanley: Disney's earnings will nearly double in 4 years

Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Investingread more

Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Investingread more

Amazon partners with Realogy, sending the real-estate brokerage...

The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.

Real Estateread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Facebook, Bloomin' Brands...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Investingread more
Central Banks

BlackRock upgrades European assets in anticipation of a 'decisively dovish' ECB

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
Key Points
  • Analysts with the world's largest asset manager anticipate that Thursday's monetary policy meeting will lay the foundations for the ECB to deploy a fresh stimulus package in the coming months, against a backdrop of a "stabilizing growth outlook and persistent inflation undershoots."

BlackRock has closed its "underweight" position in European equities and credit, and upgraded European government bonds to "overweight," in anticipation of a "decisively dovish" shift in policy from the European Central Bank (ECB).

Analysts with the world's largest asset manager anticipate that Thursday's monetary policy meeting will lay the foundations for the ECB to deploy a fresh stimulus package in the coming months, against a backdrop of a "stabilizing growth outlook and persistent inflation undershoots."

In a note published Tuesday, BlackRock's financial conditions indicator (FCI) highlighted a slow recovery in euro zone economic conditions since the debt crisis in 2011, and projected that stubbornly low inflation would twist the arm of the central bank into providing more stimulus in the coming months.

"The package we expect is not yet fully reflected in markets, in our view, and should help further ease financial conditions and support European assets," BlackRock analysts suggested.

"The ECB may outline its thinking at this week's policy meeting and take action later in the year. Measures could include further cuts to its already negative 0.4% deposit rate and a new round of purchases of financial assets including corporate bonds," the note added.

BlackRock has recently downgraded its global growth outlook on the back of macro uncertainty stoked by trade and geopolitical tensions. The growth outlook weakened primarily in the U.S. and China, the two combatants in a drawn out trade war, but steadied at below-trend levels in the euro zone.

FMario Draghi (C), president of the European Central Bank (ECB)speaks flanked by Luis de Guindos, vice president of the European Central Bank (ECB), and Christine Graeff, director general for communications to the media following a meeting of the ECB Governing Council at ECB headquarters of March 7, 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany.
Thomas Lohnes | Getty Images

Fresh stimulus not yet priced in

Analysts predicted that the dovish shift from central banks will likely facilitate a "relatively benign environment" for risk assets in the short term. China's growth is expected to stabilize, with gross domestic product (GDP) having grown 6.2% year-on-year in the second quarter, while policymakers stand ready to deploy fiscal stimulus and thus ease concerns about a knock-on effect to the European economy.

"In government debt, we expect peripherals, or government bonds of mostly southern-tier countries, to benefit most from the fresh stimulus," the analysts said.

"A 'lower for longer' environment should support credit as a source of income in a region where many government bond yields of core countries are negative."

With earnings expectations seen to have largely priced in risks of slower growth, BlackRock has identified potential for an earnings rebound next year, seeing the current expected return advantage of holding European equities over government bonds as similar to that of riskier emerging markets.

"We prefer the quality factor and defensive sectors that feature high profitability, stable earnings and low indebtedness, such as pharmaceuticals," the note explained.

"We like companies with sustainable and relatively high dividend yields. These stocks, as well as European high-yield credit and peripherals, are particularly attractive for hedged U.S. dollar-based investors."

The note expressed caution over the consumer discretionary sector due to its vulnerability to trade conflicts, however, and advocated avoiding banks given negative rates.