China's ByteDance plans to set up data center in India

The ByteDance logo is seen at ByteDance head quarters on July 13, 2019 in Beijing, China.

China's ByteDance said it plans to open a data center in India, where it is facing concerns about consumer privacy and demands for a ban on its hugely popular video app TikTok.

TikTok, which allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, has been downloaded by nearly 300 million users in India, out of more than 1 billion downloads globally, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower.

India's Ministry Of Information and Technology has asked the Chinese company to explain how it collects user data and creates awareness for safe use of its platform, while several Indian lawmakers have raised concerns about content on TikTok.

ByteDance said in a blog posted on its website on Sunday that it was taking "a significant step towards establishing a data center in India," as the country frames a data protection law.

"This is in line with our constant endeavor to ensure that we have the best interests of our local users at heart." It gave no more details.