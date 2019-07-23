Chipotle earnings top estimates as digital sales nearly double, shares jump 4%

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.Economyread more
Chipotle Mexican Grill on Tuesday reported that its digital sales nearly doubled during its second quarter, fueling earnings that beat analysts' expectations.
Shares of the company jumped 4% in extended trading. The company's stock recently set an all-time high, passing a previous record set before the chain's foodborne illness woes began in 2015. Shares are up 71% so far this year.
"We're pleased with our financial performance, which marks the sixth consecutive quarter of accelerating comps and reflects continued progress on our key strategic initiatives," CEO Brian Niccol said in a statement.
Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:
The burrito maker reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $91.0 million, or $3.22 per share, up from $46.9 million, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Chipotle earned $3.99 per share, topping the $3.76 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
Net sales rose 13.2% to $1.43 billion, beating expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital sales grew 99.1% and made up 18.2% of sales for the quarter. In March, Chipotle launched a loyalty program as part of a broader strategy to build digital engagement. This marks the program's first full quarter since it began.