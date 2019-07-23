Coca-Cola CEO: 'The storm never arrived' as beverage giant raises revenue forecast

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks rise after strong earnings from Coca-Cola and United...

Coca-Cola shares jumped more than 4% after the company posted earnings and revenue that topped analyst expectations. United Technologies advanced nearly 2%.

US Marketsread more

IMF lowers global economic growth forecast again as 'downside'...

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.

Economyread more

One number in Tesla's earnings report will make or break the...

Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.

Investingread more

Amazon looks ready for a 40% rally, says market watcher

In advance of Amazon's earnings report on Thursday, Craig Johnson says the stock chart is pointing to big gains. Mark Tepper also likes the stock.

Trading Nationread more

Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei, China buying ag...

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a month-long truce.

Marketsread more

Watch Senate hearing on cannabis banking reform

Lawmakers, industry representatives and advocates are testifying to the Senate committee about the challenges that cannabis companies face in states where medical or...

Health and Scienceread more

Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast after earnings beat, sending...

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.

Food & Beverageread more

Facebook and Amazon lead tech lobbying spend as antitrust...

New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.

Technologyread more

Brexit leader Boris Johnson wins race for UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.

Europe Politicsread more

Morgan Stanley: Disney's earnings will nearly double in 4 years

Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Investingread more

Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Investingread more

Amazon partners with Realogy, sending the real-estate brokerage...

The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.

Real Estateread more
Food & Beverage

Coca-Cola CEO: 'The storm never arrived' as beverage giant raises revenue forecast

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • Shares of Coca-Cola jumped in morning trading after the company raised its revenue forecast after its second-quarter earnings topped estimates.﻿
  • CEO James Quincey said that "the storm never arrived," although the "clouds" are still present.
  • Coke did not raise its full-year earnings forecast.
VIDEO10:2210:22
Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey on earnings and growth
Squawk on the Street

After raising its revenue forecast Tuesday, Coca-Cola is feeling positive heading into the second half of 2019 as concerns about economic uncertainty wane.

"We saw some clouds on the horizon, too," CEO James Quincey said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street. " "But the storm never arrived, so by sticking to our plan, by executing against our strategy, we've been able to deliver stronger momentum than even we were expecting."

Shares of the beverage giant were up 5% in morning trading after the company raised its revenue forecast after its second-quarter earnings topped estimates. Coke now expects organic revenue growth of 5% rather than 4%.

Last quarter, Coke also beat Wall Street's expectations, but the Atlanta-based company did not raise its full-year forecast amid uncertainty about trade and other macroeconomic conditions.

That said, Quincey said that "the clouds" are still present even if the company is feeling more optimistic about the second half of the year. After Coke reported its second-quarter earnings, the International Monetary Fund once again lowered its forecast for global economic growth.

The company did not raise its outlook for its fiscal 2019 earnings, instead it reiterated its forecast that earnings per share could fall or rise by 1%.

When Coke first shared its full-year outlook, executives said that currency fluctuations, Fed rate hikes and changing tax rates were all weighing on its projections. CFO John Murphy said Tuesday on the conference call that the company foresees a more "benign" currency environment in 2020.