Cramer's lightning round: You're not a pig — 'This is not the level to sell eBay'

eBay: "You're not being a pig. You're going to own eBay. It's going much higher. It's splitting up, bringing out value, doing better — this is not the level to sell eBay."
Cloudera: "They've missed a bunch of quarters. I do not share your enthusiasm for that stock. It could bounce 'cause it's so low, but they're in a no-fly zone for me."
Cadence Design Systems: "I liked the quarter. I mean the stock sold down $4 ... but I liked the quarter."
Crispr Therapeutics: "I like the gene-sequencing. I think that is a very good spec. You have to understand, indeed, it is a spec, but I like it."
Pfizer: "I think that that's just the kind of slow-and-steady-wins-the-race stock. I think everyone should have a 'Pfizer' in their portfolio."
Moderna: "I've been wrong. I sat down with the company in January. I thought that this was a really good biotech. I have been dead wrong, but I am not going to back away, but I liked then [and] I liked now. I can't help it. I think the company makes a lot of sense."
Tandem Diabetes Care: "I like Tandem Diabetes. I like DexCom and I like Abbott Labs ... and Medtronic. That's all four. "
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Abbott Laboratories.
