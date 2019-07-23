Cramer's lightning round: You're not a pig — 'This is not the level to sell eBay'

Skip Navigation
IMF lowers global economic growth forecast again as 'downside'...

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.

One number in Tesla's earnings report will make or break the...

Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.

Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei, China buying ag...

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.

Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast after earnings beat, sending...

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.

Facebook and Amazon lead tech lobbying spend as antitrust...

New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.

Brexit leader Boris Johnson wins race for UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.

Morgan Stanley: Disney's earnings will nearly double in 4 years

Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Amazon partners with Realogy, sending the real-estate brokerage...

The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Facebook, Bloomin' Brands...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

A big buying opportunity is unfolding, market bull Tony Dwyer...

Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes stocks are about to fall as much as 5% from their all-time highs.

Jeffrey Epstein appeals bail denial decision in child sex...

The move Monday came four days after Judge Richard Berman rejected Epstein's bid to to be released on a bond of up to $100 million.

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: You're not a pig — 'This is not the level to sell eBay'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

eBay: "You're not being a pig. You're going to own eBay. It's going much higher. It's splitting up, bringing out value, doing better — this is not the level to sell eBay." 

Cloudera: "They've missed a bunch of quarters. I do not share your enthusiasm for that stock. It could bounce 'cause it's so low, but they're in a no-fly zone for me."

Cadence Design Systems: "I liked the quarter. I mean the stock sold down $4 ... but I liked the quarter."

Crispr Therapeutics: "I like the gene-sequencing. I think that is a very good spec. You have to understand, indeed, it is a spec, but I like it."

Pfizer: "I think that that's just the kind of slow-and-steady-wins-the-race stock. I think everyone should have a 'Pfizer' in their portfolio."

Moderna: "I've been wrong. I sat down with the company in January. I thought that this was a really good biotech. I have been dead wrong, but I am not going to back away, but I liked then [and] I liked now. I can't help it. I think the company makes a lot of sense."

Tandem Diabetes Care: "I like Tandem Diabetes. I like DexCom and I like Abbott Labs ... and Medtronic. That's all four. "

Cramer's lightning round: You're not a pig — 'This is not the level to sell eBay'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Abbott Laboratories.

