Globalization will unravel and be replaced by different trading regions, strategist predicts

International trade as we know it is unlikely to exist in the future and will instead be replaced with a regional trading system, one strategist told CNBC.

Speaking on CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Tuesday, Eoin Murray, head of investment at Hermes Investment Management, predicted cross-border trade would undergo a dramatic change as trade tensions continued.

"One of our views for many months has been that this isn't just a trade war, this is actually a tech war that is seeing globalization unravel. We'll probably end up with trading regions rather than world trade as we think of it today," he said.

Although the Sino-U.S. trade war is likely to have a big impact, Murray noted that the intensifying trade dispute between Japan and South Korea was also a signal there could be a significant shift in global trade practices.

"Underneath the trade dispute — trade's being used as a weapon here — are far more deep-seated influences that have been there since the Second World War, so that may take some more resolving too," he said. "For me, it just points to the fact that we're going to have trade tensions for a long time to come."