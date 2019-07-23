LinkedIn is moving to Microsoft's Azure public cloud three years after $27 billion acquisition

LinkedIn said on Tuesday that it's finally migrating computing workloads from its own equipment to the Azure public cloud, entrusting its critical data with parent company Microsoft.

The move shows that LinkedIn, which Microsoft acquired for $27 billion in 2016, finally sees Azure as reliable enough for its services. Microsoft has emerged as the clear No. 2 in cloud infrastructure, behind Amazon Web Services, and has been pulling more of its internal services over to Azure. AWS has also turned more to its own technology, decreasing its use of database software from Oracle.

In a blog post on Monday, Mohak Shroff, senior vice president of engineering at LinkedIn, said the shift will take place over multiple years.

"The cloud holds the future for us and we are confident that Azure is the right platform to build on for years to come," Shroff wrote. A LinkedIn spokesperson told CNBC that the move will be "cost-neutral" to Linkedin and will produce efficiencies over time.