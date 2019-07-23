South Korea says it fired warning shots at Russian military aircraft that violated its airspace

UBS announced a net profit of $1.4 billion for the second quarter of 2019.Earningsread more
Japan and South Korea are part of a complex and tightly linked supply chain that produces electronic goods such as smartphones and laptops.Technologyread more
Michael Kugelman from the U.S.-based Wilson Center says other issues take precedence in the bilateral dialogue between the United States and Pakistan — namely, Afghanistan and...Asia Politicsread more
Beijing says it can still meet its 2019 growth target of between 6% and 6.5% and continues to roll out stimulus measures to prop up activity. China set a 2019 industrial...China Economyread more
A different oil pricing dynamic has been evolving with new supply calculations based on the U.S. as the world's largest producer.Market Insiderread more
The Massachusetts senator's alarm-sounding on consumer debt neglects to measure it against the growth in the economy and the ability to pay.Economyread more
Stocks in Asia Pacific edged up on Tuesday afternoon, as investors await closely-watched central bank meetings in the coming days.Asia Marketsread more
More than half of Venezuela's 23 states lost power on Monday, according to Reuters witnesses and reports on social media, a blackout the government blamed on an...World Politicsread more
Equifax will give consumers a range of options for monitoring their credit or making claims of fraud or data misuse, part of a $425 million restitution fund.Technologyread more
The deal between the White House and Democrats was earlier expected to raise the debt ceiling for two years and permanently end the sequester.Politicsread more
Britain's Antstream is jumping into the cloud gaming battle with a streaming platform for retro titles. And Tencent just backed the company.Technologyread more
The South Korean military fired two warning shots at a Russian military aircraft that entered South Korean airspace on Tuesday, the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul said, and Chinese military aircraft had also entered South Korean airspace.
It was the first time a Russian military aircraft had violated South Korean airspace, a ministry official said.
The warplane was one of three Russian aircraft to enter the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) early on Tuesday. Two Chinese military aircraft also entered the KADIZ, the defense ministry said in a statement.
There was no immediate public comment from Russian or Chinese officials.
The South Korean government would lodge official complaints about the violations with China and Russia, the defense ministry in Seoul said.
According to the South Korean military, the Russian aircraft then violated South Korean airspace over Dokdo — an island that is occupied by South Korea and also claimed by Japan, which calls it Takeshima — just after 9 a.m. (midnight GMT Monday).
"The South Korean military took tactical action including dropping flares and firing a warning shot," the defense ministry statement said.
The Russian aircraft left South Korean airspace but then entered it again about 20 minutes later, prompting the South Koreans to fire another warning shot.
The ministry said South Korean warplanes "conducted a normal response" to the incursion, without giving further details.