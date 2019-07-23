Since 1990, the stock market does this every time in the trading week before Fed starts cutting rates

Investors could not be any more confident that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates when its Federal Open Market Committee meets for two days on July 30–31. The CME FedWatch tool puts the probability of a rate cut at 100%. The only question market traders have now is how big the cut will be. Three in four traders expect a rate cut of 0.25%; one in four think the Fed will double up, cutting rates by 0.50%.

Speculation that the Fed might double up on the cut and make it 50 basis points rather than 25 basis points increased after a speech by New York Fed President John Williams last week, who said that policymakers need to act quickly when growth slows. The NY Fed walked back those comments shortly after the speech, saying it was a historical analysis rather than an intended policy statement.

Either way, it would be the Fed's first rate cut in the start of a cycle in more than a decade, when the central bank slashed rates to virtually zero as a result of the Great Recession.

The more recent Fed direction, begun under former chairwoman Janet Yellen and continued by new chairman Jerome Powell, has been a series of interest-rate hikes. In late 2015 the Fed raised rates for the first time since 2006. Powell continued the hikes as unemployment reached a record low and concerns about inflation grew, though those concerns have waned as Powell and other Fed officials argue that the decades-old relationship between labor and inflation has "gone away."