Snap shares jump on upgrade ahead of earnings after the bell

Stocks rise after strong earnings from Coca-Cola and United...

Stocks rise as investors cheered strong quarterly numbers from companies like Coca-Cola and United Technologies.

IMF lowers global economic growth forecast again as 'downside'...

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.

One number in Tesla's earnings report will make or break the...

Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.

Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei, China buying ag...

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a month-long truce.

Amazon looks ready for a 40% rally, says market watcher

In advance of Amazon's earnings report on Thursday, Craig Johnson says the stock chart is pointing to big gains. Mark Tepper also likes the stock.

Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast after earnings beat, sending...

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.

Facebook and Amazon lead tech lobbying spend as antitrust...

New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.

Brexit leader Boris Johnson wins race for UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.

Morgan Stanley: Disney's earnings will nearly double in 4 years

Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Amazon partners with Realogy, sending the real-estate brokerage...

The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Facebook, Bloomin' Brands...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Investing

Snap shares jump on upgrade ahead of earnings after the bell

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • Stifel upgraded Snap to buy from hold and hiked its price target to $17 from $13. 
  • Snap is set to report second-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. 
  • Snap's stock is up more than 160% so far this year, getting closer to trading near its March 2017 market debut price of $17. 
Evan Spiegel, CEO and co-founder of Snap Inc.
Adam Galica | CNBC

Shares of Snap, parent company of Snapchat, rose on Tuesday following an upgrade from Stifel ahead of the company's earnings release after the bell.

Stifel upgraded Snap to buy from hold and hiked its price target to $17 from $13. The company is trading around $14 a per share.

"Although 2Q:19 could see noise related to a significant sales force reorg., we are increasingly optimistic about Snap's growth prospects in 2H:19 and beyond," Stifel's John Egbert said in a note to clients on Monday.

After a rough two years since its initial public offering in 2017, Snap's stock is up nearly 160% this year, trading close to its $17 debut price from March 2017. After spending most of last year under pressure as users and advertisers left Snapchat's platform, the company is restructuring as it focuses on younger users, stepping up its efforts in augmented reality and improving its advertising business.

Snap shares jumped more than 3% in premarket trading.

Headed into second-quarter earnings, Egbert estimates revenue will grow 37% year-over-year to $359 million, which is roughly in line with Wall Street's consensus estimate of $360 million and on the high-end of Snap's guidance range. Egbert said he believes Snap gave cautious guidance due to the company's reorganization.

Egbert said Snap, which has a market value of about $19 billion, has had "overlooked" success in its advertising business. The technology company has been transitioning toward self-service advertising which cuts costs for advertisers; however Egbert said bid rates for Snap have shown signs of stabilization.

Egbert also said he will be listening on the earnings call about Snap's newly launched Android redesign, that has appeared to have a positive impact on user growth.

— with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom