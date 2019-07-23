Treasury yields rise as traders look ahead to central bank decisions

U.S. stock futures were poised for a second day of gains, following the official announcement of a debt and spending deal by the White House and congressional leaders.Morning Briefread more
Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.
Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.
U.S. stock index futures were higher Tuesday morning after results from major companies topped expectations.
Iran is pushing boundaries amid rising tensions in the Gulf, but President Trump has so far not been "compelled" to retaliate militarily, analysts say.
The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.
Two traders say Boeing's on the path to recovery.
The Trump administration on Tuesday will propose a rule to tighten food stamp restrictions that would cut about 3.1 million people from the program, U.S. Department of...
Harley Davidson posted its second quarter earnings today, beating analyst expectations on revenue but posting lower sales numbers.
Boris Johnson is to be the U.K.'s next prime minister but the charismatic and controversial figure will already divides the party and British public alike.
The deal could be announced as soon as next week, according to the report.
U.S. government debt prices fell on Tuesday as traders await monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank (ECB) this week and the Federal Reserve next week.
At around 4:40 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.0568%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed to 2.5784%.
Market focus is largely attuned to central banks, with the ECB monetary policy meeting coming up on Thursday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meeting next week.
Traders are waiting to see whether European policymakers will lower a key deposit rate by 10 basis points in order to mitigate risk of global trade tensions and sub-par regional inflation.
Draghi suggested in a speech in Sintra last month that further stimulus may be necessary for the euro zone, while investors stateside have been processing mixed messages from senior figures at the Fed.
U.S. economic data will also be in focus on Tuesday, with May's Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index (HPI) due at 9:00 a.m. ET and June's existing home sales figures set for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- CNBC's Thomas Franck contributed to this report.
