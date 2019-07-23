US stock futures cautiously higher as big earnings week gathers pace

UBS announced a net profit of $1.4 billion for the second quarter of 2019.Earningsread more
Japan and South Korea are part of a complex and tightly linked supply chain that produces electronic goods such as smartphones and laptops.
Michael Kugelman from the U.S.-based Wilson Center says other issues take precedence in the bilateral dialogue between the United States and Pakistan — namely, Afghanistan and...
Beijing says it can still meet its 2019 growth target of between 6% and 6.5% and continues to roll out stimulus measures to prop up activity. China set a 2019 industrial...
A different oil pricing dynamic has been evolving with new supply calculations based on the U.S. as the world's largest producer.
The Massachusetts senator's alarm-sounding on consumer debt neglects to measure it against the growth in the economy and the ability to pay.
Stocks in Asia Pacific edged up on Tuesday, as investors await closely-watched central bank meetings in the coming days.
More than half of Venezuela's 23 states lost power on Monday, according to Reuters witnesses and reports on social media, a blackout the government blamed on an...
Equifax will give consumers a range of options for monitoring their credit or making claims of fraud or data misuse, part of a $425 million restitution fund.
The deal between the White House and Democrats was earlier expected to raise the debt ceiling for two years and permanently end the sequester.
Britain's Antstream is jumping into the cloud gaming battle with a streaming platform for retro titles. And Tencent just backed the company.
U.S. stock index futures were cautiously higher Tuesday morning as investors hope for better-than-expected earnings from a host of corporate giants in the coming days.
As of 2:50 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up 26 points and pointed to an implied open of around 44 points, while futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also inched higher.
Meanwhile, global stocks appeared to receive support from expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve could soon cut interest rates. The ECB is seen cutting rates by 10 basis points on Thursday, with the U.S. central bank expected to lower rates by 25 basis points at the end of the month.
Stocks climbed slightly on Monday as Wall Street kicked off a big week of earnings, with more than a quarter of the S&P 500 reporting this week including Facebook, Google's parent Alphabet, Amazon, McDonald's and Boeing.
Tuesday will see the likes of Coca-Cola, Biogen, Lockheed Martin, United Technologies and Harley-Davidson report before the bell. Chubb, Visa, Chipotle and Snap are among those reporting after the bell.
Swiss banking heavyweight UBS beat forecasts with a $1.4 billion net profit for the second quarter, with gains in its advisory business offsetting investment banking losses.
Economic data will also be in focus, with May's Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index (HPI) due at 9:00 a.m. ET and June's existing home sales figures set for release at 10:00 a.m. ET
Chipmaker stocks will be worth watching on Tuesday, after Apple supplier AMS said it expects strong revenue and profit growth in the third quarter following an increase in deliveries of its 3D optical sensors, which helped swing it back to profit in the second quarter.
On Monday, Applied Materials, Micron Technology and Lam Research all rose at least 3.7% after Goldman Sachs upgraded them.