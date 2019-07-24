Amazon has 'destroyed the retail industry' so US should look into its practices, Sec. Mnuchin says

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.Economyread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Justice Department should be looking into Amazon's practices.
"I think if you look at Amazon, although there are certain benefits to it, they've destroyed the retail industry across the United States so there's no question they've limited competition," Mnuchin said to CNBC's Squawk Box on Wednesday.
"I think its very good that the attorney general is going to look into this. I think its an important issue and I look forward to him reporting back to the president and hearing his recommendations," said Mnuchin.
On Tuesday, the United State Justice Department said it is opening a broad antitrust review of big technology companies, sending shares of Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook lower in off-hours trading. The DOJ said it is looking into how major online platforms have "achieved market power" and how their practices may have "reduced competition, stifled innovation, or otherwise harmed consumers," it said in a statement.
"There's areas where [Amazon] really hurt small businesses," said Mnuchin.
In comparing Amazon to big-box retailer Walmart, Mnuchin said the two companies competitive practices are both similar and different.
"People had those concerns about Walmart. Walmart developed a business where small business could continue to compete with them," said Mnuchin.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.