Major analysts including Goldman Sachs love Facebook into earnings after the bell

Facebook continues to generate a variety of negative headlines including privacy issues, potential regulation, and controversy over its recently announced Libra currency. On Wednesday morning, Facebook also finally announced its long awaited $5 billion settlement with the FTC over the company's privacy policies.

Wall Street analysts, however, are undeterred and are sticking by the stock into the company's earnings report after the bell.

Shares are up more than 50% this year, which is the highest among the so-called FAANG stocks. FAANG is a group of internet and tech stocks including Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google.

"Heading into earnings, Facebook remains under a significant amount of media and regulatory scrutiny, with regards to both ongoing antitrust concerns from the government and the planned 2020 launch of the Libra crypto currency," J.P Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth said.

"However, we believe that fundamentals at FB are solid and that its advertising business remains strong," he said.

The persistent drumbeat of pessimistic headlines aren't driving users or advertisers away either, according to analysts at Oppenheimer.

"Despite the seemingly ever-present regulation threat, engagement and monetization appear strong," they said.

"Agency checks suggest news headlines are having no impact on advertisers client spending, so long as conversion and return on investment remain strong."

If Facebook continues to post "consistent" and robust results going forward, that will take precedence over some of the other issues clouding the company, Barclays said.

"New initiatives like Calibra, e-commerce and monetizing messaging should become more important for investors than the major attention on privacy issues witnessed over the past 18 months."

Here's what else the major analysts are saying about Facebook's upcoming earnings report: