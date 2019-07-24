Skip Navigation
Markets

Boeing reports massive quarterly loss of $5.82 a share

Boeing reported second-quarter results on Wednesday with a massive loss, as costs continue to pile up for the aerospace giant while its flagship 737 MAX jet remains grounded.

Shares of Boeing were volatile in early trading, falling as far as 1.1% from its previous close of $373.07.

"This is a defining moment for Boeing," Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in the company's press release. He added that the company remains focused on safely returning the 737 Max to service.

Results:

  • Loss per share: $5.82
  • Revenue: $15.8 billion

Boeing's revenue dropped nearly 35% from the same quarter last year, when the company brought in $24.3 billion. Additionally, Boeing's earnings of $3.33 a share in the second quarter of 2018 dropped 

The loss reflects a $4.9 billion charge due to the worldwide grounding of its 737 Max planes after two fatal crashes killed 346 people. Boeing announced the charge last week, which is worth $8.74 a share in earnings, and added in its report that "lower 737 deliveries partially offset by higher defense and services volume."

The 737 Max has been grounded since mid-March. It remains to be seen how long it will be until Boeing can find a fix that satisfies regulators.

Wall Street had expected Boeing to report earnings of $1.87 a share and revenue of $18.6 billion, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. But the estimates were not comparable due to the last-minute charge.

