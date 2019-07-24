Boeing reports massive quarterly loss of $5.82 a share

Boeing reported second-quarter results on Wednesday with a massive loss, as costs continue to pile up for the aerospace giant while its flagship 737 MAX jet remains grounded.

Shares of Boeing were volatile in early trading, falling as far as 1.1% from its previous close of $373.07.

"This is a defining moment for Boeing," Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in the company's press release. He added that the company remains focused on safely returning the 737 Max to service.