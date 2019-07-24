Cramer's lightning round: Twilio's stock price is high. It's still a buy

Twilio: "I think Twilio is the backbone of so much of what's going on in Silicon Valley right now, whether it be Lyft, whether it be Airbnb. That even at the exalted levels ... it is still a buy. "

AT&T: "I'm going to tell you I think AT&T delivered a good quarter. I didn't like the idea they're going to buyback stock ... but I do believe that the cash flow is humongous and AT&T can be bought."

Iron Mountain: "I think it's worth owning this stock."

Summit Midstream Partners: "That yield's too high. I don't like it. ... I'm going to urge you to stay away from it."

Fortune Brands Home & Security: "No, actually, with rates coming down, I'm going to sanction buying this stock. ... Fortune Brands is fine here."