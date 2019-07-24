Cramer's lightning round: Twilio's stock price is high. It's still a buy

Skip Navigation
Asia Pacific set to trade mixed despite record highs on Wall...

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed on Thursday following record highs touched by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite overnight on Wall Street.

Tesla falls after posting wider-than-expected loss

But Tesla reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance and said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.

Facebook reports better than expected second-quarter results

Facebook's earnings report allayed concerns about regulatory scrutiny.

DOJ goes after Big Tech—here's what 5 experts are watching now

Facebook, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet were front and center Wednesday as the Justice Department prepared for an antitrust probe of Big Tech, and experts have their eyes...

S&P 500, Nasdaq close at records as tech sector shakes off new...

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reached records as a rally in chip stocks helped investors shake off regulatory concerns facing Big Tech.

Ford shares plunge after earnings fall short, 2019 forecast...

Ford, which has slashed thousands of jobs this year, is also investing $11 billion by 2022 in electric and hybrid vehicles to try to keep pace in a changing industry.

Boeing warns it could suspend 737 Max production if planes stay...

Boeing posted its largest-ever quarterly loss due to the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max.

Amazon has 'destroyed the retail industry,' deserves scrutiny,...

"There's no question they've limited competition," Mnuchin said.

Dem committees decline to say whether they'll give away Epstein...

Jeffrey Epstein, an accused child sex trafficker, gave at least $80,000 to the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee over a decade...

Facebook says the FTC is probing it over antitrust concerns

Facebook announced on Wednesday that the Federal Trade Commission has opened a new probe into the company over antitrust concerns.

FTC slaps Facebook with record $5 billion fine, orders privacy...

The $5 billion fine against Facebook represents approximately 9% of the company's 2018 revenue.

Caterpillar shares drop after earnings miss Street

Shares of Caterpillar plunged after the company posted disappointing results as tariffs and lower demand in China made a dent in its profit.

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Twilio's stock price is high. It's still a buy

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Twilio: "I think Twilio is the backbone of so much of what's going on in Silicon Valley right now, whether it be Lyft, whether it be Airbnb. That even at the exalted levels ... it is still a buy. "

AT&T: "I'm going to tell you I think AT&T delivered a good quarter. I didn't like the idea they're going to buyback stock ... but I do believe that the cash flow is humongous and AT&T can be bought."

Iron Mountain: "I think it's worth owning this stock."

Summit Midstream Partners: "That yield's too high. I don't like it. ... I'm going to urge you to stay away from it."

Fortune Brands Home & Security: "No, actually, with rates coming down, I'm going to sanction buying this stock. ... Fortune Brands is fine here."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO2:5202:52
Cramer's lightning round: Twilio's stock price is high. It's still a buy
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Twilio.

