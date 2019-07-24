Cramer's lightning round: Twilio's stock price is high. It's still a buy

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed on Thursday following record highs touched by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite overnight on Wall Street.Asia Marketsread more
But Tesla reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance and said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.Technologyread more
Facebook's earnings report allayed concerns about regulatory scrutiny.Technologyread more
Facebook, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet were front and center Wednesday as the Justice Department prepared for an antitrust probe of Big Tech, and experts have their eyes...Trading Nationread more
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reached records as a rally in chip stocks helped investors shake off regulatory concerns facing Big Tech.US Marketsread more
Ford, which has slashed thousands of jobs this year, is also investing $11 billion by 2022 in electric and hybrid vehicles to try to keep pace in a changing industry.Autosread more
Boeing posted its largest-ever quarterly loss due to the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max.Aerospace & Defenseread more
"There's no question they've limited competition," Mnuchin said.Marketsread more
Jeffrey Epstein, an accused child sex trafficker, gave at least $80,000 to the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee over a decade...Politicsread more
Facebook announced on Wednesday that the Federal Trade Commission has opened a new probe into the company over antitrust concerns.Technologyread more
The $5 billion fine against Facebook represents approximately 9% of the company's 2018 revenue.Technologyread more
Twilio: "I think Twilio is the backbone of so much of what's going on in Silicon Valley right now, whether it be Lyft, whether it be Airbnb. That even at the exalted levels ... it is still a buy. "
AT&T: "I'm going to tell you I think AT&T delivered a good quarter. I didn't like the idea they're going to buyback stock ... but I do believe that the cash flow is humongous and AT&T can be bought."
Iron Mountain: "I think it's worth owning this stock."
Summit Midstream Partners: "That yield's too high. I don't like it. ... I'm going to urge you to stay away from it."
Fortune Brands Home & Security: "No, actually, with rates coming down, I'm going to sanction buying this stock. ... Fortune Brands is fine here."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Twilio.
