Deutsche Bank posts second quarter net loss of 3.15 billion euros amid restructuring costs

German-lender Deutsche Bank reported weaker-than-expected net loss of 3.15 billion euros for the second-quarter 2019.
Analysts from Refinitiv estimated a net loss of 1.7 billion euros for the second-quarter, due to the bank's massive restructuring program announced earlier this month.
The embattled German lender saw a net profit of 361 million euros for the same quarter last year, but has since endured a tumbling share price and a fresh round of scandals.
Here are some key highlights for the quarter:
Earlier this month, Deutsche Bank announced that it would exit its global equities business and slash 18,000 jobs by 2022. First to go were senior executives Garth Ritchie, Sylvie Matherat and Frank Strauss, who will leave the bank at the end of this month.
"We have already taken significant steps to implement our strategy to transform Deutsche Bank," Christian Sewing, the bank's CEO said in a statement.
"These are reflected in our results. A substantial part of our restructuring costs is already digested in the second quarter. Excluding transformation charges the bank would be profitable and in our more stable businesses revenues were flat or growing."
Deutsche Bank also revealed that over 900 employees have so far been given notice or told that their roles will be terminated.
It further clarified that excluding the strategic transformation charges, net income would have been 231 million euros, versus 401 million euros over the same period last year.
The bank's shares have fallen more than 30% in the last 12 months, hit by a host of scandals relating to historical anti-money laundering failures.
The outlook following the restructure was met with some skepticism by Wall Street analysts, raising questions about whether it was too radical and ambitious.
The bank expects the sweeping reforms, which also involve the creation of a 74 billion euro ($83.05 billion) "bad bank," to cost 7.4 billion euros by 2022. It had initially expected to report a net second-quarter loss of 2.8 billion euros.
The lender also expressed concerns about global trade tensions and the impact of persistent low interest rates from central banks, with the European Central Bank (ECB) announcing its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday. ECB President Mario Draghi is widely expected to pave the way for a reduction in the bank's deposit rate or a resumption of quantitative easing (QE).
"If these conditions were to persist for an extended period of time, and not be offset by accommodations such as the tiering of reserves held by banks with the Eurosystem central banks, this could result in a significant impact on revenues relative to our current expectations," the Deutsche Bank earnings report states.
"Actions to offset this rate impact, such as pricing changes or the introduction of fees, may not be sufficient to offset this impact.".