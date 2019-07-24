The Fed is leading a global push to lower rates, and Europe is getting ready to follow suit

Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, right, walks with Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 20, 2018.

With global growth slowing, the world's central banks are in a race to cut interest rates to boost their economies, and the European Central Bank is expected Thursday to weigh lowering its already-negative interest rate.

The ECB could act, but strategists and economists say it's much more likely the central bank will set the stage for an interest rate cut and other easing at its September meeting. The ECB meets ahead of the Fed's much-anticipated vote next week, when it is expected to cut rates and begin a new cycle of interest rate reductions.

"I think [the ECB] is going to lay out a framework for doing more in the way of rate cuts and quantitative easing, in keeping with what [ECB President Mario] Draghi said at the Sintra conference," said Rick Rieder, BlackRock's global CIO of fixed income. "They are going to do whatever it takes to try to stem some of this disappointment around inflation and growth. He raised the bar quite a bit. This is a very big meeting ... Quite frankly, I think what the ECB is doing and what the other central banks are doing in cutting rates in some way forces the Fed's hand."

Turkey's central bank is also expected to meet Thursday to cut rates, and the list of central banks now easing or getting ready to ease is long. It includes emerging markets like Vietnam and Brazil, as well as Australia, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Chile and, Indonesia, among others.

Deutsche Bank economists said they expect all the central bank easing to help keep growth positive. They expect global growth of 3.2%, and central bank policy easing should keep the expansion going and limit downside risks.

"I think the phrase is 'when the Fed sneezes, the world catches a cure,'" said Ethan Harris, head of global economics at Bank of America Merrill Lynch

The flurry of central banks cutting rates, even before the Federal Reserve, is somewhat unusual, Harris said.

"You have this slow but steady diet of cuts all over the place. For a lot of the smaller countries, it's much easier for them to cut when the Fed cuts because they don't have to worry about an attack on their currency," he said. "These are countries that have weakening economies that were hurting while the Fed was tightening and now they're cutting ahead of the Fed. The Fed is giving them an opening."