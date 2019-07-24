Facebook set to report second-quarter earnings amid regulatory overhang

"There's no question they've limited competition," Mnuchin said.Marketsread more
The Federal Trade Commission announced a settlement with Facebook over the company's privacy policies.Technologyread more
Shares of Caterpillar plunged after the company posted disappointing results as tariffs and lower demand in China made a dent in its profit.Industrialsread more
Tesla is scheduled to deliver second-quarter results after the bell Wednesday. Analysts are looking for answers about automotive gross margins, China plans and more.Technologyread more
The beleaguered food giant earlier this year put for sale its Maxwell House coffee business, Breakstone's sour cream and cottage cheese and baby food brand Plasmon to help pay...Food & Beverageread more
Search volumes for terms like "coupon" and "unemployment," which were leading indicators of the Great Recession, are down significantly.Economyread more
Bernard Madoff is asking that his 150-year-prison sentence for the largest Ponzi scheme in history be commuted by Trump.Politicsread more
With Facebook set to release quarterly results Wednesday afternoon, Wall Street wants to know how the company is bracing for increased regulatory scrutiny.Technologyread more
Commissioners Rohit Chopra and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter voted against the FTC's decision, arguing it should have named CEO Mark Zuckerberg.Technologyread more
Demand for quicker delivery powered a second quarter that beat Wall Street expectations.Marketsread more
Adding Beyond Meat to menus has boosted the market values of Dunkin' and Blue Apron.Restaurantsread more
As Facebook prepares to deliver quarterly results on Wednesday, analysts remain bullish on the company's online ad business, but investors are on edge because of increasing regulatory pressure on Big Tech.
On Wednesday, Facebook struck a $5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission following the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal in which the data of 87 million Facebook users was improperly accessed. And late Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced a broad antitrust review of the dominant tech platforms.
Analysts from Argus Research wrote in a report last month that Facebook management faces a "range of daunting challenges" such as "tempering any user backlash, countering unfavorable regulation and improving employee morale."
However, the stock has climbed 54% this year as advertisers continue to choose Facebook and its photo site, Instagram, as valuable places to spend their money because of the eyeballs and the targeting technology. Analysts at Canaccord Genuity wrote in a note on Monday that Facebook's Stories feature, which allows users to share ephemeral photos and videos, "could surprise to the upside."
Analysts are projecting revenue growth of 25% for the second quarter to $16.5 billion, according to Refinitiv. Earnings per share likely increased to $1.88 from $1.74. EMarketer projects Facebook will control 20.2% of the $332.5 billion global online ad market this year, second only to Google at 31.1%.
"As of now, we still expect Facebook's ad revenues to rise at a rate that's faster than digital advertising as a whole this year," eMarketer said in an emailed statement. "But we will be closely monitoring how the company responds to the regulatory scrutiny in its Q2 earnings call, as well as what it says about its user counts and engagement."
The FTC fine is the largest ever imposed by the agency against a tech company and represents approximately 9% of the company's 2018 revenue. The 20-year settlement, which was approved in a 3-2 vote by FTC commissioners, also includes provisions that aim to create a level of independence from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision-making.
Multiple Democratic presidential candidates, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California, have talked about breaking up Facebook. The company is also drawing significant scrutiny for the upcoming Libra digital currency and its Calibra digital wallet. David Marcus, the head of Facebook's cryptocurrency project, was grilled by lawmakers on Capitol Hill last week, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has also expressed concerns about Libra.
Zuckerberg has said the company is pushing toward privacy in response to the scandals over the last few years, but that's a long-term project and it's not clear if the moves will satisfy Washington.
"While we expect significant scrutiny of Facebook's operations and practices, we think management is sincere in its desire to protect user privacy and to keep the platform safe," Wedbush analysts wrote in a note this week. "We ultimately think that Facebook can be fixed."
WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off