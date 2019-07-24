Facebook set to report second-quarter earnings amid regulatory overhang

As Facebook prepares to deliver quarterly results on Wednesday, analysts remain bullish on the company's online ad business, but investors are on edge because of increasing regulatory pressure on Big Tech.

On Wednesday, Facebook struck a $5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission following the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal in which the data of 87 million Facebook users was improperly accessed. And late Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced a broad antitrust review of the dominant tech platforms.

Analysts from Argus Research wrote in a report last month that Facebook management faces a "range of daunting challenges" such as "tempering any user backlash, countering unfavorable regulation and improving employee morale."

However, the stock has climbed 54% this year as advertisers continue to choose Facebook and its photo site, Instagram, as valuable places to spend their money because of the eyeballs and the targeting technology. Analysts at Canaccord Genuity wrote in a note on Monday that Facebook's Stories feature, which allows users to share ephemeral photos and videos, "could surprise to the upside."

Analysts are projecting revenue growth of 25% for the second quarter to $16.5 billion, according to Refinitiv. Earnings per share likely increased to $1.88 from $1.74. EMarketer projects Facebook will control 20.2% of the $332.5 billion global online ad market this year, second only to Google at 31.1%.