Ford shares plunge after earnings fall short, guidance disappoints

Ford shares fell 7% in extended trading on Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter earnings and issued a full-year forecast that fell short of expectations.

Here's what the company reported vs. what Wall Street analysts expected, based on average estimates compiled by Refinitiv:

Adjusted earnings per share: 28 cents per share, vs. estimates of 31 cents per share

Automotive revenue: $35.76 billion vs estimate of $35.07 billion

The automaker said second-quarter net income fell to $148 million, or 4 cents per share, hurt mainly by efforts to restructure its business in Europe and South America. Excluding these charges, Ford earned 28 cents per share, which was lower than the 31 cents per share analysts were expecting.

Total revenue fell to $38.85 billion from $38.92 billion a year earlier, and automotive revenue inched up to $35.76 billion, topping estimates of $35.07 billion.

Ford shares were up more than 34% year-to-date through Wednesday but still down by about 2.6% over the past 12 months. After the earnings release, the stock fell nearly 7% in extended trading.

The company's full-year earnings forecast was weaker than expected. For 2019, Ford expects to earn $1.20 to $1.35, on an adjusted basis, compared with $1.30 a year earlier. This was the first time Ford had issued an earning forecast for the year.

"Midway through this key year of action, we are pleased with the progress we are making toward creating a more dynamic and profitable business," Chief Executive Jim Hackett said in a statement. "In this time of profound change in our industry, Ford has amazing opportunities to delight customers, innovate and collaborate in new ways, and create value."

Ford, which has slashed thousands of jobs this year, is also investing $11 billion by 2022 in electric and hybrid vehicles.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Correction: Ford earned 28 cents per share in the second quarter, falling short of analyst estimates. A previous version of this story excluded a loss from an investment in Pivotal Software.