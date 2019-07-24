High-quality cars aren't always the ones consumers want to buy, finds new JD Power study

Brands like Toyota and Lexus have relied on quality and reliability to carve out a solid share of the U.S. new car market, but a new study by J.D. Power & Associates finds that some traditional quality laggards can have more sway with car buyers.

Where traditional owner surveys, like Power's Initial Quality Study, look at what can be thought of as "things-gone-wrong," the APEAL study — shorthand for Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout — looks at "things-gone-right." And that's where brands like Ram, Dodge and Mini, which lag the pack in the IQS, wind up shining, said Power's automotive chief Dave Sargent.

"You can own a vehicle that is as reliable as a Swiss clock, but there may be nothing in particular about it that will get you to remember it fondly," said Sargent, or recommend it to other car buyers.

There's nothing that says a high-quality brand can't also deliver a strong level of emotional excitement, of course. Porsche ranks highest in the 2019 APEAL study and was one of the top brands in the IQS report released just last month. Korean luxury brand Genesis came in third in APEAL, and was the number one brand in IQS. However, BMW, the second highest-rated brand in the APEAL study, ranked well below the industry average in terms of quality.

The disparity was even more apparent among mainstream brands, Ram, Dodge, Mini, Volkswagen and Ford making up the top five in APEAL. In the early Power study of vehicle quality, only Ford ranked above the industry average.