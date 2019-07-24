Johnson becomes new UK prime minister, sets about appointing team

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.Economyread more
Boris Johnson has officially been installed as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom and must now set about tackling the country's most pressing issues.
There are none presently bigger than Brexit and many see Johnson's appointment as an opportunity for one of the architects of Britain's decision to leave to own the detail of what happens next.
Speaking outside number 10 Downing Street, Johnson said "doomsayers" who did not believe Britain could achieve a worthwhile Brexit would soon be proved wrong.
"The people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts," said Johnson who added that his team would "do a new deal, a better deal," and "maximise the benefits of Brexit."
The new leader promised investement into social services, policing and hospitals. He also prioritised strengthening the union between the U.K.'s constituent parts, claiming that England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were an "awesome foursome."
Johnson now has 99 days to renegotiate Brexit with the European Union in order to get a withdrawal deal in place by October 31.
On the steps of Downing Street said he did not want the outcome of a "No deal" Brexit but Britain would need to fully prepare for that possibility.
The major issue will be what happens with the "Irish backstop" which ultimately prevented the outgoing leader Theresa May from passing her version of a deal. The backstop was essentially a provision that no hard border would be built on the island of Ireland, once U.K. constituent Northern Ireland, left Europe..
Earlier, the U.K. Queen officially appointed Johnson by asking him to form a government — her 14th different prime minister under her reign. The new leader must now set about creating a Cabinet and appointing his immediate backroom staff.
One of the boldest, and first to emerge, is the reported appointment of Dominic Cummings as a senior advisor to Johnson. Cummings is the former chief of the "Vote Leave" campaign ahead of the 2016 Brexit referendum and will be given a roaming role. He was found in contempt of Parliament just four months ago for refusing to give evidence to lawmakers investigating fake news.
There is speculation that Cummings will serve as one of two key aides to Johnson, alongside the new prime minister's former advisor when he was London mayor, Edward Lister. According to at least one report, no chief of staff will be appointed.
Earlier on Wednesday, Philip Hammond stepped down as the U.K. finance minister, after flagging his impending departure to CNBC on July 15. The crucial role is forecast by media outlets to be filled by Sajid Javid, who currently acts as the U.K. interior secretary.