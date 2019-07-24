KKR agrees to buy Campbell's international business

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.Economyread more
Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.Investingread more
Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.Marketsread more
Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.Food & Beverageread more
New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.Europe Politicsread more
Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.Investingread more
Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.Investingread more
The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.Real Estateread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on TuesdayInvestingread more
Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes stocks are about to fall as much as 5% from their all-time highs.Trading Nationread more
KKR said on Wednesday it had agreed to purchase the international business of food company Campbell Soup, including its popular biscuits brand Tim-Tams.
The Australian Financial Review newspaper reported the U.S. private equity firm had agreed to pay $2.2 billion for the business, citing anonymous sources. A Campbell spokeswoman in Australia declined to comment on the price.
"I can confirm that KKR's offer for Arnott's was accepted by Campbell's late last night," a KKR spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
The AFR newspaper said KKR had been told it had won an auction for the business overnight, beating Australian rival Pacific Equity Partners.
Representatives for PEP did not immediately return requests for comment.
The Campbell Soup spokeswoman declined to comment on the reports and said the U.S. company's Australian unit, Arnott's, had not yet been sold.
"The process to divest Arnott's and the rest of our international operations is ongoing. We do not comment on rumor and speculation," she told Reuters.
Campbell's international unit, along with its "fresh" business, was put up for sale in August last year after the company was pressured by investors to improve profitability and stock performance.
Earlier this month, it sold its Danish unit Kelsen Group to an affiliate of Nutella maker Ferrero SpA for $300 million.