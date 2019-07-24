KKR agrees to buy Campbell's international business

Skip Navigation
IMF lowers global economic growth forecast again as 'downside'...

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.

One number in Tesla's earnings report will make or break the...

Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.

Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei, China buying ag...

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.

Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast after earnings beat, sending...

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.

Facebook and Amazon lead tech lobbying spend as antitrust...

New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.

Brexit leader Boris Johnson wins race for UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.

Morgan Stanley: Disney's earnings will nearly double in 4 years

Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Amazon partners with Realogy, sending the real-estate brokerage...

The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Facebook, Bloomin' Brands...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

A big buying opportunity is unfolding, market bull Tony Dwyer...

Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes stocks are about to fall as much as 5% from their all-time highs.

Jeffrey Epstein appeals bail denial decision in child sex...

The move Monday came four days after Judge Richard Berman rejected Epstein's bid to to be released on a bond of up to $100 million.

Food & Beverage

KKR agrees to buy Campbell's international business

Key Points
  • KKR says it had agreed to purchase the international business of food company Campbell Soup, including its popular biscuits brand Tim-Tams.
  • The Australian Financial Review newspaper reported, citing anonymous sources, the U.S. private equity firm had agreed to pay $2.2 billion for the business.
Cans of Campbell's soup are displayed on a shelf at a grocery store on June 05, 2019 in Richmond, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

KKR said on Wednesday it had agreed to purchase the international business of food company Campbell Soup, including its popular biscuits brand Tim-Tams.

The Australian Financial Review newspaper reported the U.S. private equity firm had agreed to pay $2.2 billion for the business, citing anonymous sources. A Campbell spokeswoman in Australia declined to comment on the price.

"I can confirm that KKR's offer for Arnott's was accepted by Campbell's late last night," a KKR spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

The AFR newspaper said KKR had been told it had won an auction for the business overnight, beating Australian rival Pacific Equity Partners.

Representatives for PEP did not immediately return requests for comment.

The Campbell Soup spokeswoman declined to comment on the reports and said the U.S. company's Australian unit, Arnott's, had not yet been sold.

"The process to divest Arnott's and the rest of our international operations is ongoing. We do not comment on rumor and speculation," she told Reuters.

Campbell's international unit, along with its "fresh" business, was put up for sale in August last year after the company was pressured by investors to improve profitability and stock performance.

Earlier this month, it sold its Danish unit Kelsen Group to an affiliate of Nutella maker Ferrero SpA for $300 million.