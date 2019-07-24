Mortgage demand falls again, despite lower interest rates

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.Economyread more
Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.Investingread more
Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.Marketsread more
Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.Food & Beverageread more
New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.Europe Politicsread more
Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.Investingread more
Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.Investingread more
The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.Real Estateread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on TuesdayInvestingread more
Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes stocks are about to fall as much as 5% from their all-time highs.Trading Nationread more
After rising the previous week, interest rates fell back again last week, but consumers were not enthused.
Overall mortgage application volume fell 1.9% for the week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index. Volume was still 34% higher than a year earlier, thanks to a stronger refinance market this year.
The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($484,350 or less) decreased to 4.08% from 4.12%, with points decreasing to 0.33 from 0.38 (including the origination fee) for loans with a 20% down payment.
Last year, the average mortgage rate was 69 basis points higher. That's why overall refinance demand is stronger now.
Refinance application volume did fall 2% last week, despite the rate drop, but was 81% higher than the same week one year ago.
"Mortgage rates right now are comparable to the average rate of 4.10% for June, but refinances last week were 7% lower than last month," said Joel Kan, MBA's associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting. "This is an indication that as we see rates lower for longer, borrowers need more of a drop in rates to consider refinancing."
Mortgage demand for buying a home decreased 2% for the week but was 6% higher than a year earlier. Buyers may be getting used to low mortgage rates and more concerned about overall affordability. Sales of existing homes fell again in June, despite a sharp drop in mortgage rates during the month.