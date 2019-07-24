Real estate in the Hamptons had its worst spring quarter in 8 years

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

JP Morgan warns of a 'significant' sell-off in US stocks this...

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite have jumped by more than 20% this year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average isn't far behind at around 17%.

Marketsread more

Jeffrey Epstein on jail suicide watch after accused sex...

Jeffrey Epstein was on the floor of his cell in a fetal position, was semi-conscious and had marks on his neck, sources said.

Politicsread more

China's globally popular camera apps may open up user data to...

In the wake of growing global concerns over internet privacy and security protection, cybersecurity experts say Chinese companies cannot deny the government if asked for data.

Cybersecurityread more

Asia Pacific markets trade mixed as semiconductor stocks jump

Asia Pacific shares traded mixed on Thursday morning despite record highs touched by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite overnight on Wall Street.

Asia Marketsread more

Samsung says it fixed the $2,000 Galaxy Fold, plans to release it...

Samsung announced improvements to the Galaxy Fold and a new release date on Wednesday evening.

Technologyread more

SpaceX aborts first attempt of short flight of Starship prototype...

SpaceX was attempting to fly its "Starship" prototype rocket in its first short flight of more than a few feet off the ground on Wednesday.

Investing in Spaceread more

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello announces resignation amid...

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello says he is resigning effective Aug. 2.

U.S. Newsread more

Victoria's Secret owner, L Brands, taps law firm to review...

Epstein was arrested earlier this month on an indictment that charged him with trafficking dozens of underage girls. L Brands has said it cut ties with Epstein nearly 12 years...

Retailread more

Tesla falls after posting wider-than-expected loss

But Tesla reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance and said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.

Technologyread more

Facebook reports better than expected second-quarter results

Facebook's earnings report allayed concerns about regulatory scrutiny.

Technologyread more

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix says second-quarter profit down...

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix reported its smallest quarterly earnings in three years on Thursday as slumping memory prices drove an 89% drop in second-quarter operating...

Technologyread more

DOJ goes after Big Tech—here's what 5 experts are watching now

Facebook, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet were front and center Wednesday as the Justice Department prepared for an antitrust probe of Big Tech, and experts have their eyes...

Trading Nationread more
Wealth

Real estate in the Hamptons had its worst spring quarter in 8 years

Robert Frank@robtfrank
Key Points
  • Real estate sales and prices in the Hamptons continued to fall in the second quarter, marking a year and a half of declines, according to a report from Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel.
  • It was the worst second quarter for sales in eight years.
  • The weakness in the Hamptons is especially surprising given the strength of the stock market, which has usually signaled stronger sales in the area. 
  • Prices could get worse since the number of homes for sale is growing. 
Dick Cavett's estate in Montauk is listed at $33.95 million, down from $62 million in 2017.
Source: Corcoran

It's been a cruel summer for Hamptons real estate

Real estate sales and prices in the Hamptons continued to fall in the second quarter, marking a year and a half of declines, according to a report from Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel. It was the worst second quarter for sales in eight years.

The weakness in the Hamptons is especially surprising given the strength of the stock market. For decades, Hamptons real estate rose and fell with the stock market since so many of the buyers worked in finance and Wall Street. But despite the S&P 500 being up 20% so this year, the Hamptons is suffering from some of the same pressures as other high-end markets – an oversupply of luxury homes, a lack of foreign buyers, changes to the tax law that have hit high-tax states hardest and sellers who are still clinging to 2014 prices.

The worst may still be yet to come. The number of homes listed in the Hamptons nearly doubled in the quarter, to more than 2,500. This is the highest level since Miller Samuel started collecting data in 2006.

There is now a 15-month supply of listings. The glut is especially large at the high end – with more than a three-year supply of luxury properties, according to the report.

"I think it's premature to talk about a turnaround until the inventory growth slows down," said Jonathan Miller, CEO of Miller Samuel, the appraisal firm. "There is just not a sense of urgency. The buyers are just waiting it out."

Brokers say that there is demand, but only at reasonable prices. And many sellers aren't budging.

"You might look at Zillow and see nine properties on the oceanfront in Southampton, which looks like a lot," said Cody Vichinsky, of Bespoke Real Estate in the Hamptons. "But then you dig into it and you see that six of them are in places where you'd never want to live, with constant helicopter noise or a triple dune or encumbrances. And then the others, the price is ridiculous. When a property is priced decently, it goes."

Vichinsky said that he expects the market will pick up in the third and fourth quarter, given recent activity. He said he's working on three deals above $20 million, and that some of the wealthy are taking money out of the stock market before the election year to put money into real estate.

"They know the market slows as people wait for the elections and they see real estate as a buyer's market so they're jumping in," he said.

But bargains in the Hamptons are still relative. The average sale price in the Hamptons fell 2.5%, but is still over $1.7 million.

