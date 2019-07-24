South Korea asks Japan not to impose tougher trade conditions

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.Economyread more
Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.Investingread more
Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.Marketsread more
Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.Food & Beverageread more
New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.Europe Politicsread more
Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.Investingread more
Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.Investingread more
The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.Real Estateread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on TuesdayInvestingread more
Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes stocks are about to fall as much as 5% from their all-time highs.Trading Nationread more
South Korea said on Wednesday a Japanese plan to remove South Korea from a Japanese list of countries that face minimum trade restrictions would impose tougher conditions without legitimate grounds and consultation.
Japan's plan to remove South Korea from the so-called white list was a very grave matter that undermined the economic and security partnership between the two countries, South Korea's industry ministry said in a statement.
It asked Japan to scrap its plan.
Japan threatened last week to drop South Korea from the white list of countries that face minimum trade restrictions under a trade control law. That would require Japanese exporters to seek a licence for items that could be used in some weapons-related applications.
On Japan's white list are 27 countries, from Germany to South Korea, Britain and the United States.