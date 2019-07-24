Tesla posts loss of $1.12 per share, vs. expected loss of 40 cents

Tesla plunged 8% in extended trading after posting a larger-than-expected loss on Wednesday in a second quarter earnings update.

Here's what Tesla reported, versus what analysts expected based on average estimates compiled by Refinitiv:

Loss per share on an adjusted basis: $1.12 vs. 40 cents expected

Revenue: $6.35 billion versus $6.41 billion expected

That compares with an adjusted loss of $3.06 per share on $4 billion in revenue during the same period last year.

Although the electric car company fell short of analysts expectations, it reaffirmed full-year delivery guidance, saying it still expects to sell 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles this year, mostly Model 3s. Tesla also said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.

Tesla shares closed higher on Tuesday at $260.17, and rose in trading on Wednesday again. Shares had declined 22% this year as of markets close Tuesday.

In their first quarter update, Tesla executives braced investors for another loss in the second quarter before returning to profitability in the second half of the year.

The company recently achieved a record in terms of vehicle production and deliveries, selling 95,200 vehicles during the second quarter and producing 87,048 cars during that period, it said earlier this month.

Record single-quarter sales for Tesla followed several price and product changes, however, so investors are looking for answers about where automotive gross margins stand today, and whether CEO Elon Musk has finally figured out how to make and sell cars profitably over the long-term.

In the first quarter, Tesla also told investors the company should become free cash flow positive in the second half of the year, and expects full-year vehicle deliveries for 2019 to reach at least 360,000. Most of those cars will be Model 3s, Tesla's latest electric sedan and lowest priced offering to-date.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

