Is Boris Johnson really Britain's answer to Donald Trump?

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends an official dinner at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

This political leader has an instantly recognizable mop of blond hair, doesn't shy away from the limelight, has been embroiled in several scandals and is known for his off-the-cuff, unfiltered and often highly charged comments.

President Donald Trump? No, we're talking about the U.K.'s next prime minister, Boris Johnson.

Trump himself has suggested that Johnson was a kindred spirit. The president offered praise Tuesday after Johnson's victory in his leadership race, saying "he's tough and he's smart."

"They call him 'Britain Trump,' and people are saying that's a good thing. They like me over there. That's what they wanted. That's what they need," Trump told an audience in Washington.

The two leaders have recently formed closer bonds. Trump endorsed Johnson in his leadership contest, saying he would do a "great job" as prime minister. But just how similar are Trump and Johnson? Here's a variety of topics that they might agree on or downright clash over, judging from their past comments and behavior: