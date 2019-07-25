16 Marines arrested on human smuggling, drug charges

Sixteen U.S. Marines were arrested Thursday on a raft of charges including human smuggling and drug-related offenses, the U.S. Marine Corps said.

The 16 Marines were arrested at Camp Pendleton, California, one of the largest Marine Corps bases in the U.S., during a Battalion formation Thursday morning, a spokesman said in a press release. Officials from the 1st Marine Division and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service carried out the arrests.

Eight other Marines were also questioned on alleged drug offenses unrelated to the arrests.

"1st Marine Division is committed to justice and the rule of law, and we will continue to fully cooperate with NCIS on this matter," the Marines said in the press release.

"Any Marines found to be in connection with these alleged activities will be questioned and handled accordingly with respect to due process."

The arrests come just a few weeks after two Marines from the same military base in California were arrested on suspicion of smuggling immigrants across the U.S.-Mexico border into San Diego County, NBC News reported at the time.

