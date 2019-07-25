ABB quarterly profit plunges on automotive slowdown, solar business charge

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Alibaba is reportedly listing in Hong Kong. Other Chinese firms...

Many large Chinese companies have for years chosen to list in the U.S. instead of Hong Kong or mainland China. Now, amid a trade battle between Beijing and Washington, one...

China Marketsread more

JP Morgan warns of a 'significant' sell-off in US stocks this...

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite have jumped by more than 20% this year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average isn't far behind at around 17%.

Marketsread more

Jeffrey Epstein on jail suicide watch after accused sex...

Jeffrey Epstein was on the floor of his cell in a fetal position, was semi-conscious and had marks on his neck, sources said.

Politicsread more

China's globally popular camera apps may open up user data to...

In the wake of growing global concerns over internet privacy and security protection, cybersecurity experts say Chinese companies cannot deny the government if asked for data.

Cybersecurityread more

Asia Pacific markets mostly higher as semiconductor stocks jump

Asia Pacific shares mostly traded higher on Thursday afternoon as semiconductor stocks in Japan and South Korea gained.

Asia Marketsread more

Samsung says it fixed the $2,000 Galaxy Fold, plans to release it...

Samsung announced improvements to the Galaxy Fold and a new release date on Wednesday evening.

Technologyread more

SpaceX aborts first attempt of short flight of Starship prototype...

SpaceX was attempting to fly its "Starship" prototype rocket in its first short flight of more than a few feet off the ground on Wednesday.

Investing in Spaceread more

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello announces resignation amid...

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello says he is resigning effective Aug. 2.

U.S. Newsread more

Victoria's Secret owner, L Brands, taps law firm to review...

Epstein was arrested earlier this month on an indictment that charged him with trafficking dozens of underage girls. L Brands has said it cut ties with Epstein nearly 12 years...

Retailread more

Tesla falls after posting wider-than-expected loss

But Tesla reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance and said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.

Technologyread more

Facebook reports better than expected second-quarter results

Facebook's earnings report allayed concerns about regulatory scrutiny.

Technologyread more

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix says second-quarter profit down...

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix reported its smallest quarterly earnings in three years on Thursday as slumping memory prices drove an 89% drop in second-quarter operating...

Technologyread more
Earnings

ABB quarterly profit plunges on automotive slowdown, solar business charge

Key Points
  • ABB reported a drastic fall in second-quarter profit as the Swiss engineering company was hit by a slowdown in the automotive sector and took a charge for ditching its solar inverters business earlier this month.
  • During the quarter ABB's sales rose 7% to $7.17 billion, missing forecasts of $7.19 billion.
Gianluca Colla | Bloomberg | Getty Images

ABB reported a drastic fall in second-quarter profit as the Swiss engineering company was hit by a slowdown in the automotive sector and took a charge for ditching its solar inverters business earlier this month.

In the first set of earnings under a new structure and with interim Chief Executive Officer Peter Voser at the helm, ABB's net profit plunged 91% to $64 million, from $681 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected a net profit of $2 million, according to a company-gathered consensus.

The quarterly results included a $455 million charge to offload the company's loss-making solar inverter business to Italy's FIMER. ABB also cited a slowdown in the automotive sector, a major customer of its industrial robots.

During the quarter ABB's sales rose 7% to $7.17 billion, missing forecasts of $7.19 billion.

The maker of industrial robots and electrification products is currently in the middle of a major overhaul, selling its power grids business to Japan's Hitachi Ltd 6501.T and reorganising its remaining operations into four divisions.

ABB on said on Wednesday it had begun a review of its integrated direct current power business, the latest step in the Swiss engineering company's overhaul to tackle years of underperformance. 

The company would continue to focus on portfolio management, Voser said, in a period of "macro economic headwinds and geopolitical uncertainty."

"Against a backdrop of more subdued activity in some end-markets ABB expects slight growth in annual revenues on a comparable basis in 2019, supported by its order backlog," the company said.