Apple plans to buy Intel's wireless chip unit for $1 billion

Apple has agreed to buy the majority of Intel's smartphone modem division, both companies announced on Thursday.
2,200 Intel employees will join Apple, according to the announcement. Apple paid $1 billion for employees, intellectual property, and other equipment from Intel. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
"This agreement enables us to focus on developing technology for the 5G network while retaining critical intellectual property and modem technology that our team has created," said Intel CEO Bob Swan in a statement.
Apple currently purchases Intel modems for iPhones, which allow it to connect to networks operated by carriers such as Verizon and AT&T. But in April, Intel announced that it planned to leave the smartphone modem market because Intel had "no clear path to profitability and positive returns," Swan said at the time.
Apple was Intel's only modem customer.
Apple also buys modem chips from Qualcomm. Earlier this year, as part of a settlement over patent licensing, Apple agreed to buy Qualcomm chipsets for "multiple" years, leading analysts to believe Qualcomm will provide chips for future iPhones, including future versions that may support 5G networks.
Apple is widely believed to be building its own 5G chipset, according to media reports and job listings. The intellectual property it receives from Intel will be critical to that effort, analysts believe.
"Apple is excited to have so many excellent engineers join our growing cellular technologies group," Apple Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies Johny Srouji said in a statement. "They, together with our significant acquisition of innovative IP, will help expedite our development on future products and allow Apple to further differentiate moving forward."
