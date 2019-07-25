Comcast is set to report earnings before the bell — here's what the Street expects

Skip Navigation
JP Morgan warns of a 'significant' sell-off in US stocks this...

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite have jumped by more than 20% this year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average isn't far behind at around 17%.

Comcast is set to report earnings before the bell — here's what...

Comcast is set to report earnings for its second quarter of 2019 before the bell Thursday.

Jeffrey Epstein on jail suicide watch after accused sex...

Jeffrey Epstein was on the floor of his cell in a fetal position, was semi-conscious and had marks on his neck, sources said.

Only House Democrats can hold Trump accountable and Mueller's...

If House Democrats want President Trump held formally accountable for his conduct surrounding Russian election interference, they'll need to do it all on their own

DOJ goes after Big Tech—here's what 5 experts are watching now

Facebook, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet were front and center Wednesday as the Justice Department prepared for an antitrust probe of Big Tech, and experts have their eyes...

Tesla falls after posting wider-than-expected loss

But Tesla reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance and said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.

Nissan is reportedly set to cut more than 10,000 jobs worldwide

Nissan is planning a reduction of more than 10,000 jobs globally as part of its strategy to turn around a struggling business, Kyodo News reported.

Facebook reports better than expected second-quarter results

Facebook's earnings report allayed concerns about regulatory scrutiny.

Samsung says it fixed the $2,000 Galaxy Fold, plans to release it...

Samsung announced improvements to the Galaxy Fold and a new release date on Wednesday evening.

Alibaba is reportedly listing in Hong Kong. Other Chinese firms...

Many large Chinese companies have for years chosen to list in the U.S. instead of Hong Kong or mainland China. Now, amid a trade battle between Beijing and Washington, one...

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello announces resignation amid...

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello says he is resigning effective Aug. 2.

Ford shares plunge after earnings fall short, 2019 forecast...

Ford, which has slashed thousands of jobs this year, is also investing $11 billion by 2022 in electric and hybrid vehicles to try to keep pace in a changing industry.

Tech

Comcast is set to report earnings before the bell — here's what the Street expects

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Comcast is set to report earnings for its second quarter of 2019 before the bell Thursday.
  • Analysts expect 75 cents per share in earnings and $27.06 billion in revenue for the quarter, according to Refinitiv.
  • The company beat EPS estimates the previous three quarters.
Brian Roberts, chairman and chief executive officer of Comcast Corp.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Comcast is set to report earnings for its second quarter of 2019 before the bell on Thursday.

Here are the key numbers:

  • Earnings per share: 75 cents expected, per Refinitiv survey of analysts
  • Revenue: $27.06 billion expected, per Refinitiv
  • High-speed internet customers: 208,000 net adds, per FactSet consensus estimate

Comcast has beat analysts' earnings per share estimates for the past three quarters, and shares of the stock have spiked more than 30% in 2019. The company missed estimates for revenue last quarter but blamed it in part on comparison issues with the first quarter of 2018, which included NBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl.

As its video segment has declined, Comcast has shifted its focus on other areas of the business to develop. Comcast acquired British broadcaster Sky last year. CEO Brian Roberts told analysts last quarter the company had been "exploring launching a global NBC-Sky news channel later this year."

The company is also preparing a new free, ad-supported streaming service through NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC. The service, which is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2020, will be available to any traditional pay-TV subscribers by logging in through a cable or satellite provider. It will cost $12 per month if you don't have a cable or satellite subscription, CNBC previously reported. The new service will join a growing field of streaming players including Disney, Apple and AT&T's WarnerMedia as well as Amazon's Prime Video and Netflix.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.

