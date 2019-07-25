Companies weigh impact of China and trade, and it's not all bad

The impact on earnings from the slowdown in China and the ongoing trade war is not uniform.

Halfway through the earnings season, company reports show the much-feared collapse in guidance for the second half has not happened. But the consensus assumes there will be no additional tariffs or a more significant acceleration in the economic slowdown in China.

"Guidance overall has been more upbeat than we anticipated, especially given the macroeconomic backdrop and trade concerns," Lindsey Bell from CFRA Research said in a note to clients. In some cases, tariffs and other additional costs are being passed on to customers, in others, not.

Bell noted it would be prudent for investors to consider this risk of additional tariffs. "We believe trade tensions could flare up at any time given the strength that both sides have exhibited to stick to their guns in the past," he wrote.

The overall picture around the slowing global economy and trade and tariffs is complicated, partly due to changes going on within China itself.

"It really comes down to Old China versus New China or Manufacturing PMI versus the Non-Manufacturing and Service PMIs," Brendan Ahern told me. Ahern runs Kraneshares, a China ETF provider.

He notes consumers are still generally strong. Coca-Cola, for example, saw growth in Asia-Pacific, but Ahern also noted that industrial businesses like autos have been weak.

"Bellweathers for global trade, like Singapore and South Korea, are showing some weakness," he told me, noting that trade uncertainty may also be affecting capital expenditures.

Here are comments about China and global trade from companies that have recently reported earnings.