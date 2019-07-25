Cramer's lightning round: This stock is the No. 1 play on 5G

The quarterly numbers follow an $800 million investment in one-day delivery and increased regulatory scrutiny into its business practices.Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia traded lower Friday morning, amid expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could be less aggressive than expected with monetary policy when it meets next week.Asia Marketsread more
Shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose after the company reported an earnings and revenue beat for its second quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Apple has agreed to buy the majority of Intel's smartphone modem division, both companies announced on Thursday.Technologyread more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the demonstration of a "new-type tactical guided weapon" on Thursday as a warning to South Korean "warmongers" to stop importing...Asia Politicsread more
Starbucks raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecast Thursday after more customers returned to cafes in the U.S. and China for pricier drinks.Restaurantsread more
The agreement would lift the U.S. debt ceiling and permanently end the automatic spending cuts known as sequester.Politicsread more
Amazon's cloud unit continues to grow and churn out earnings for its parent company.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 25.Market Insiderread more
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Google Cloud is expanding rapidly.Technologyread more
Intel reported declining revenue but still beat analysts' estimates for the second quarter.Technologyread more
Zuora: "No. I want you to hold for now. It's in the penalty box … because they missed the quarter so badly last time that I just think that you have to wait a full quarter to see if they can get it together. The subscription economy is good, but their business is not."
Lithia Motors: "It's a total outlier. They are a fantastic company, fantastic people. Their stock goes higher."
Alteryx: "It has wiped out Excel. I want to learn how to Alteryx. It's bad-ass software. You've got a great one. That stock's not done going higher. It reminds me of Cramer family-fave Okta. "
Marvell Technology: "That is the No. 1 5G play on earth, better than Xilinx. "
Krystal Biotech: "I have to admit that I do not know Krystal Biotech. ... I got to do some work on that."
