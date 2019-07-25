Cramer's lightning round: This stock is the No. 1 play on 5G

Skip Navigation
Amazon shares drop on weaker-than-expected earnings

The quarterly numbers follow an $800 million investment in one-day delivery and increased regulatory scrutiny into its business practices.

Technologyread more

Asia Pacific to trade lower on expectations of less aggressive...

Stocks in Asia traded lower Friday morning, amid expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could be less aggressive than expected with monetary policy when it meets next week.

Asia Marketsread more

Alphabet rises after earnings beat, announces $25 billion share...

Shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose after the company reported an earnings and revenue beat for its second quarter of 2019.

Technologyread more

Apple plans to buy Intel's wireless chip unit for $1 billion

Apple has agreed to buy the majority of Intel's smartphone modem division, both companies announced on Thursday.

Technologyread more

North Korea's Kim says missile launch is a warning to South...

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the demonstration of a "new-type tactical guided weapon" on Thursday as a warning to South Korean "warmongers" to stop importing...

Asia Politicsread more

Starbucks' stock pops after coffee chain crushes estimates,...

Starbucks raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecast Thursday after more customers returned to cafes in the U.S. and China for pricier drinks.

Restaurantsread more

House passes two-year debt ceiling and budget deal, sending it to...

The agreement would lift the U.S. debt ceiling and permanently end the automatic spending cuts known as sequester.

Politicsread more

Amazon's cloud business reports 37% sales growth but misses...

Amazon's cloud unit continues to grow and churn out earnings for its parent company.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Alphabet, Amazon and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 25.

Market Insiderread more

Google Cloud generating $8 billion in revenue a year and is...

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Google Cloud is expanding rapidly.

Technologyread more

Intel rises on earnings beat and optimistic forecast

Intel reported declining revenue but still beat analysts' estimates for the second quarter.

Technologyread more

US growth could be weakest in more than two years but latest data...

The economy is expected to have grown in the second quarter at the slowest pace in more than two years, but the data will have little bearing on the Fed when it holds its...

Market Insiderread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: This stock is the No. 1 play on 5G

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Zuora: "No. I want you to hold for now. It's in the penalty box … because they missed the quarter so badly last time that I just think that you have to wait a full quarter to see if they can get it together. The subscription economy is good, but their business is not."

Lithia Motors: "It's a total outlier. They are a fantastic company, fantastic people. Their stock goes higher."

Alteryx: "It has wiped out Excel. I want to learn how to Alteryx. It's bad-ass software. You've got a great one. That stock's not done going higher. It reminds me of Cramer family-fave Okta. "

Marvell Technology: "That is the No. 1 5G play on earth, better than Xilinx. "

Krystal Biotech: "I have to admit that I do not know Krystal Biotech. ... I got to do some work on that."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO4:3204:32
Cramer's lightning round: This stock is the No. 1 play on 5G
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

