A blind man couldn't order pizza from Domino's. The company wants the Supreme Court to say websites don't have to be accessible

Guillermo Robles, who is blind, has tried to order a custom pizza from the fast food giant Domino's at least twice in recent years, using the company's website and mobile app.

Despite using screen reading software, he wasn't able to order the food, because, he says, the website is not accessible to blind people.

So, three years ago, Robles filed a lawsuit against the company. He alleged that the Americans with Disabilities Act, the 1990 law that requires businesses to make accommodations for those with disabilities, applied to the websites and apps of businesses with physical locations. A federal appeals court agreed. Now the Supreme Court may weigh in.

Robles is one of an increasing number of Americans with disabilities who are bringing lawsuits under the ADA against businesses they say are discriminating against them by not providing accessible websites.

Businesses, including Domino's, say the lawsuits are a nuisance, and argue that the federal government has not yet put out rules governing how to make their web platforms ADA compliant. But disabled groups and individuals argue that clear international standards exist, and companies must follow them, or otherwise make their sites accessible.

Domino's has petitioned the Supreme Court to hear Robles' case, where it could prove to be a landmark battle over the rights of disabled people on the internet.

"If businesses are allowed to say, 'We do not have to make our websites accessible to blind people,' that would be shutting blind people out of the economy in the 21st century," said Christopher Danielsen, a representative for the National Federation of the Blind, an advocacy group.

The number of lawsuits over inaccessible websites has exploded recently. Last year, more than 2,200 such suits were filed in federal courts, according to the accessible technology firm UsableNet, up from just 814 in 2017.

Among other targets of the accessibility suits: Beyonce.com.

In its petition with the top court, Domino's wrote that leaving in place the lower court ruling for Robles would "turn that flood of litigation into a tsunami."