Central Banks

Watch: ECB President Draghi speaks at press conference after policy decision

CNBC.com staff@CNBC

[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks at a press conference following the institution's latest monetary policy decision.

The ECB kept rates unchanged on Thursday but altered its forward guidance amid deteriorating economic data in the euro zone.

Market players will be looking out for any comments from the central bank's chief — who is nearing the end of his tenure — on signs of economic weakness in the euro zone and policy guidance.

Traders have increased their bets of late that both the ECB and the Fed will be forced to ease policy more aggressively as economic indicators point to slowing global growth and the U.S.-China trade war rumbles on.

