The EU's long, drawn-out trade deal with South America is at risk of being rejected

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Alibaba is reportedly listing in Hong Kong. Other Chinese firms...

Many large Chinese companies have for years chosen to list in the U.S. instead of Hong Kong or mainland China. Now, amid a trade battle between Beijing and Washington, one...

China Marketsread more

JP Morgan warns of a 'significant' sell-off in US stocks this...

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite have jumped by more than 20% this year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average isn't far behind at around 17%.

Marketsread more

Jeffrey Epstein on jail suicide watch after accused sex...

Jeffrey Epstein was on the floor of his cell in a fetal position, was semi-conscious and had marks on his neck, sources said.

Politicsread more

China's globally popular camera apps may open up user data to...

In the wake of growing global concerns over internet privacy and security protection, cybersecurity experts say Chinese companies cannot deny the government if asked for data.

Cybersecurityread more

Asia Pacific markets mostly higher as semiconductor stocks jump

Asia Pacific shares mostly traded higher on Thursday afternoon as semiconductor stocks in Japan and South Korea gained.

Asia Marketsread more

Samsung says it fixed the $2,000 Galaxy Fold, plans to release it...

Samsung announced improvements to the Galaxy Fold and a new release date on Wednesday evening.

Technologyread more

SpaceX aborts first attempt of short flight of Starship prototype...

SpaceX was attempting to fly its "Starship" prototype rocket in its first short flight of more than a few feet off the ground on Wednesday.

Investing in Spaceread more

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello announces resignation amid...

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello says he is resigning effective Aug. 2.

U.S. Newsread more

Victoria's Secret owner, L Brands, taps law firm to review...

Epstein was arrested earlier this month on an indictment that charged him with trafficking dozens of underage girls. L Brands has said it cut ties with Epstein nearly 12 years...

Retailread more

Tesla falls after posting wider-than-expected loss

But Tesla reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance and said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.

Technologyread more

Facebook reports better than expected second-quarter results

Facebook's earnings report allayed concerns about regulatory scrutiny.

Technologyread more

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix says second-quarter profit down...

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix reported its smallest quarterly earnings in three years on Thursday as slumping memory prices drove an 89% drop in second-quarter operating...

Technologyread more
Politics

The EU's long, drawn-out trade deal with South America is at risk of being rejected

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • The trade deal is raising concern in some countries with strong agricultural sectors, such as France and Ireland.
  • EU member states still have to ratify the agreement before its implementation.
OSAKA, JAPAN - JUNE 29: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Emmanuel Macron talk with Argentina's President, Mauricio Macri, during the announcement of a trade agreement between the European Union and Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay on June 29, 2019 in Osaka, Japan.
Carl Court | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The European Union and four South American countries put an end to 20 years of trade discussions last month, but it is not yet clear whether their deal will ever see the light of day.

Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina agreed to open their markets to the 28 EU member states, despite recent criticism of multilateralism across the world. However, the trade deal is raising concern in some countries with strong agricultural sectors, such as France and Ireland. EU member states still have to ratify the agreement before its implementation as well as the European Parliament, and in some cases the national parliaments in different capitals will have their say too.

"Ratification in Europe is likely to be far from straightforward," analysts at research firm Teneo Intelligence said in a note earlier this month. "The risk of a failed vote would be significant," Teneo added.

In the case of the European Parliament, the chamber is mostly made up of centrist parties, which in theory should give a clearer path for adoption. However, "long-established divisions" within the Socialist members of the European Parliament could lead some center-left politicians to vote against the deal, Teneo also said. The same trade deal will also have to be approved by the four South American countries, which together form what's called the Mercosur trading bloc.

What are the concerns?

Farmers in Ireland and France are worried about the surge in beef imports that could come from South America.

The Irish Farmer's Association said on its website that the deal with Mercosur "would have a severe impact on Irish and European farmers, who are already struggling from the impact of Brexit and falling consumption levels."

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JULY 11: Tractors are seen as farmers gather at Schuman Square to protest against EU's planned trade agreement with Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) in Brussels, Belgium on July 11, 2019. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The opposition in Ireland has been so strong that Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the government will conduct an economic assessment of the deal on Ireland and claimed he would vote against the deal if the risks outweighed the benefits.

At the same time there are environmental concerns too. Environment associations have warned that the deal could lead to further deforestation in countries such as Brazil, as they increase the available areas for cattle farming.

Why do most leaders defend it?

The European Commission argues that the deal increases access for European firms that make industrial products and cars, which are currently subject to tariffs of up to 35%. The Commission also argues that European firms will be able to compete for public contracts in Mercosur countries.

"The EU agri-food sector will benefit from slashing existing Mercosur high tariffs on EU export products, chocolates and confectionery (20%), wines (27%), spirits (20 to 35%), and soft drinks (20 to 35%). The agreement will also provide duty-free access subject to quotas for EU dairy products (currently 28% tariff), notably for cheeses," the Commission said on its website.

In the eyes of the four South American countries, the trade deal with Europe is beneficial because it increases their exports of beef, sugar, poultry and other farm products.

Farmers hang a banner on the grids of the prefecture of Le Mans reading "Do not import an agriculture that we do not want" during demonstration to protest against a trade pact between South American countries and the EU, on July, 2, 2019, in Le Mans western France. -
JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER | AFP | Getty Images