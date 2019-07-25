European markets seen slightly higher ahead of ECB rate decision

Many large Chinese companies have for years chosen to list in the U.S. instead of Hong Kong or mainland China. Now, amid a trade battle between Beijing and Washington, one...China Marketsread more
The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite have jumped by more than 20% this year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average isn't far behind at around 17%.
Jeffrey Epstein was on the floor of his cell in a fetal position, was semi-conscious and had marks on his neck, sources said.
In the wake of growing global concerns over internet privacy and security protection, cybersecurity experts say Chinese companies cannot deny the government if asked for data.
Asia Pacific shares mostly traded higher on Thursday afternoon as semiconductor stocks in Japan and South Korea gained.
Samsung announced improvements to the Galaxy Fold and a new release date on Wednesday evening.
SpaceX was attempting to fly its "Starship" prototype rocket in its first short flight of more than a few feet off the ground on Wednesday.
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello says he is resigning effective Aug. 2.
Epstein was arrested earlier this month on an indictment that charged him with trafficking dozens of underage girls. L Brands has said it cut ties with Epstein nearly 12 years...
But Tesla reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance and said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.
Facebook's earnings report allayed concerns about regulatory scrutiny.
European stocks are set to open slightly higher Thursday morning, after soft economic data bolstered expectations of a rate cut from the European Central Bank (ECB).
The FTSE 100 is seen 17 points higher at 7,518, the CAC is expected to open up around 25 points at 5,630, while the DAX is poised to start 50 points higher at 12,572, according to IG.
Market focus is largely attuned to global central banks, amid speculation outgoing ECB President Mario Draghi could pre-empt a move by the U.S. Federal Reserve and push for lower borrowing costs.
The ECB is scheduled to announce its latest interest rate decision at 12:45 p.m. London time, with Draghi's press conference set to follow at around 1:30 p.m.
Some market participants expect policymakers at the central bank to cut rates by 0.1% on Thursday, while traditional ECB watchers tend to believe it is more likely the bank will promise to ease monetary policy over the coming months instead.
The euro hovered close to two-year lows ahead of Thursday's opening bell, trading down around 0.1% at $1.1133.
A flurry of purchasing manager index (PMI) readings in the U.S. and Europe came in weaker-than-anticipated on Wednesday, fueling hopes the ECB and Federal Reserve would ease monetary policy settings soon.
The U.S. central bank is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points next week.
In corporate news, Unilever, Roche and AstraZeneca are among some of the companies expected to publish their latest quarterly results on Thursday.