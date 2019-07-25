First Look: 2020 Cadillac XT5

Until recently, Cadillac followed a relatively traditional path, focusing almost exclusively on sedans and coupes, its meager SUV lineup almost an afterthought.

That began to change with the rollout of a long-delayed Escalade replacement, and a procession of all-new models, ranging from the compact XT4 to the new, three-row XT6 just rolling into showrooms. Now, what has been the most important model in its shift to utility vehicles, the midrange XT5, is about to get a major update.

The brand's best-selling SUV, the Cadillac XT5 has been as much a flagship as the massive Escalade, and the 2020 makeover will be a critical step forward for Caddy as it steps up its game – and the reach of its SUV lineup, according to industry analysts who have seen the new model.

Caddy offered a handful of news outlets – including CNBC – a sneak peek at the updated utility vehicle this week while they also got a chance to drive the all-new XT6.

What's coming for the XT5 is what industry types like to call a "midcycle refresh" of the two-row utility vehicle. Traditionally, that has meant just some modest exterior styling tweaks, and the addition of a few new features. In fact, the 2020 model update is more than what initially meets the eye, said George Peterson, head of California-based consulting firm AutoPacific.

"What Cadillac is doing is making the product more competitive and giving it a more logical position within the expanding Caddy SUV lineup," he said after getting a first look at the 2020 XT5.

Visually, the changes to the XT5 are modest, with bigger wheels and revisions to the grille and other trim pieces meant to pick up on the styling cues adopted by the newer XT4 and XT6 models. There are also modest interior updates, as well as new color choices.